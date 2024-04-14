The family of iconic Nigerian actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has released details of his elaborate burial ceremony that will span five days.
Inside elaborate 5-day burial ceremony for Mr Ibu set for June, 3 months after death
An elaborate ceremony spanning five days will start on June 25, with the burial on June 28 and the wrapped up two days later
Recommended articles
The celebrated actor will be laid to rest on June 28, more than three months after his death at a Lagos hospital
After close to five decades in the film industry during which he worked his way to the top before death struck, the world will bid farewell to iconic actor in a ceremony that will span five days during which his community’s culture and religion will intersect.
Explaining the delay in burying the actor, Mr Ibu’s elder brother Sunday Okafor noted that the iconic actor will be given a heroic sendoff befitting his status hence the delay in burial.
The statement revealed that Mr Ibu will be buried at his home in his hometown Amuri, in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.
“The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honour the loving memory of our hero and legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter, and liveliness.
“We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law on the 28th of June 2024. Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon,” read the statement by the actor’s family.
Itinerary for elaborate burial spanning 5 days
The itinerary indicates that the ceremony will kick off on 25 June with a high-profile match, followed by a session dubbed “Mr Ibu’s Night” a day later.
“Mr Ibu’s Night” will see a candlelight procession and live entertainment in honour of the deceased actor.
June 27 will see a Christian Wake-Keep at the iconic actor’s compound, paving the way for the burial on June 28.
A church thanksgiving service on June 30th will mark the end of the five-day ceremony.
Mr Ibu's impressive career
Mr Ibu’s career in acting which spanned several decades saw him bring happiness to many homes, earning him celebrity status.
He is among those credited with the rapid expansion of the film industry in Nigeria and featured in more than 200 Nollywood films including Mr Ibu (2004), Mr Ibu 2 (2005), Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2005), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke