Untold tale of Mr Ibu's adopted daughter: Real father, law career, marriage & divorce

Despite already having a presence in the limelight, Jasmine's prominence soared when she assumed control of Mr. Ibu's TikTok account shortly after his demise.

Formerly known as @realmribu with a following exceeding 1 million, the account has transitioned to @LadyJasminec_live. Jasmine curated the content, retaining only six videos featuring her and Mr. Ibu.

How Jasmine Okafor became a member of Mr Ibu's family

Many have been intrigued by Jasmine's background and her journey into Mr Ibu's family. Born Jasmine Okekeagwu,

she is in her late twenties, although specific details regarding her birth date remain undisclosed in public records.

Her late biological father, who served in the Nigerian army, shared a close bond with Mr. Ibu.

Jasmine officially became a part of the family in 2020, gaining widespread attention in February 2023 amidst allegations from Mr. Ibu's second wife, Stella Maris, regarding an alleged affair.

Jasmine Okafor's profession & marriage

A burgeoning Nigerian actress and commercial model, rumors suggest Jasmine may have pursued a law degree alongside her endeavors in content creation. She notably appeared in the popular Nigerian TV series 'Superstory Monica'.

In 2022, Jasmine entered into matrimony with her partner based in the UK. However, the marriage was short-lived, lasting only nine months, as she discovered her ex-husband had concealed crucial information about his age and family status.

Finding solace in love once more, Jasmine is said to have been engaged to fellow Nollywood actor Ken Erics.

However, there were reports circulating suggesting that it could have been merely a screenplay for a film.

While she has not disclosed any details regarding motherhood, Jasmine commands a substantial following of 268K on Instagram.

Jasmine Okafor misappropriates funds for his treatment

However, amidst her rising fame and personal endeavors, Jasmine, alongside Mr. Ibu's sons, faced accusations of conspiring to defraud their father of N55 million intended for medical expenses.

Despite the controversies surrounding her, Jasmine appears unfazed by public scrutiny. Nonetheless, reports suggest that both she and