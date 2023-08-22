The sports category has moved to a new website.

Willis Raburu announces new 'Wabebe' show to air at the same time as 10/10

Amos Robi

Raburu announces the new show as Citizen TV continues with the search for his replacement

Media personality Willis Raburu

Former Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has unveiled a new partnership with Cape Media-owned TV-47, marking a significant step in his media career.

The presenter, known for his time hosting the popular '10/10' show on Citizen TV, is set to host a fresh show titled 'Wabebe Experience,' slated to air on Fridays at 10:00 p.m.

Raburu took to his social media platforms to share the news, generating a buzz among his followers.

"Welcome to the new journey… THE WAIT IS OVER! Announcing my partnership with TV47 WABEBE!" he wrote on his social media pages.

While Raburu hasn't provided specific details about the content of the upcoming show, he has urged his fans to tune in and join him on this new adventure.

This collaboration comes on the heels of Raburu's departure from Citizen TV earlier this year, where he worked for 13 years.

In the interim, Citizen TV has been actively seeking a suitable replacement for Raburu on the '10/10' show.

The channel has featured a range of guest hosts over the past three weeks, including comedian Oga Obinna, former Kiss FM host Kamene Goro and her husband DJ Bonez, and former NTV presenter Martin Kimathi.

The search for the perfect fit continues as Citizen TV aims to identify a host who can seamlessly carry on the show.

Next in line for the upcoming show NRG radio presenter Azeezah, who stepped down as the host of 'Teen Republik' after two years.

Beyond his media pursuits, Raburu has also been involved with the Nairobi County Government.

Willis Raburu speaking during a past meeting

During an interview with Phyl Director, Raburu revealed that he functions as a consultant and strategist, expressing his dedication to contributing positively to Governor Johnson Sakaja's initiatives.

In this capacity, Raburu leads a team of skilled professionals specializing in communication, marketing, and design.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: TikTok Influencer of the Year

Willis Raburu announces new 'Wabebe' show to air at the same time as 10/10

