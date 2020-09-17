Media Personality cum Tanasha Donna Community Service Manager Jamal Gaddafi has accused Diamond of using a lot energy on Zuchu, in the quest to sabotage singer Tanasha Donna.

In an interview with Dizzim Online, Jamal alleged that Platnumz is working so hard to sabotage his baby mama, something that he feels is not right.

“…Mondi anatumia force nyingi sana kwa Zuchu, ili amfunike mzazi mwenziwe…unaona live tu Diamond anavyo msukuma Zuchu sio kawaida tu ni sababu tu ya Tanasha, kutaka kuwalingnisha hao wawili. Lakini mimi naona kibiashara ni sawa, lakini end of the day ni mzazi mwenzake, asingempa hard time,” said Jamal in Part.

Diamond and Tanasha Donna

The KTN Presenter added that he likes Zuchu’s music but her act of borrowing Ms Donna style for her new song #Cheche is what made him feel she was copying her singer (Tanasha).

“Kwanza mimi Zuchu namkubali sana, yuko vizuri Zuchu, napenda Kazi yake, ila kitu ambacho nilipost jana ni kwamba, Kuna nyimbo ya Tanasha ambayo iliweza kuvuja ambayo inaitwa ride, amemshirikisha Khaligraph Jones. So kuna miondoko flani hivi kaitumia Zuchu mimi nikahisi mbona kamuiga mwenzake.

Katika Wasafi watu amabo niko karibu naona ni kama Romy Jons, Richardo Momo. Na hata kumcheki mtu kama Richardo Momo si issue, lakini mimi nimeacha tu ipotelee kwenye mitandao, because it’s not that big. Mimi ni style tu mimi nilikuwa naongelea. Style flani hivi Tee anatumianga. So hiyo ati ni kitu kikubwa ati tutapigia hadi management” added Jamal Gaddafi.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Asked if Ms Donna as ever complained about the same, Gaddafi said “Hajawahi kulalamika hata siku moja, lakini ni vitu mimi naona sio lazima hata kuambiwa, jinsi kunavyo kwenda, sio lazima eti yeye aniambie kuko hivi”.

However, fans who joined the conversation, argued that if Diamond wanted to Sabotage Tanasha’s music career he would not have collaborated with her or allowed any of his signees to do so. Others felt that, Tanasha Donna’s camp had panicked at the rate which Zuchu is growing and they want to use her for clout and remain relevant.

Another user stated that Music is business and therefore Chibu Dangote is free to promote his artistes as much as he can.

What’s your take on this?

Reactions from Fans

Rashid Athman “Jamal hapo umefeli mziki ni biashara na pia kuna upinzani ndani yake kama michezo mengine unaposema Diamond anatumia nguvu nyingi kumsupport msanii wake. Kuhusu kutumia neno ameimba tofauti kabisa kuna kucopy maneno hayo hayo alioimba tanasha Chibu ni msanii mkubwa akimshika mkono msanii yoyote anang'ara”

K k M ‘Huyuu Jamal mwanzo mzikii haufahamuu. Zuchu she’s a versatile artist she can do any style of music . Tanasha has no talent , zuchu she’s a WCB artist and it’s wcb label job to pump money into zuchu . Tanasha afanye tu matangazo na modeling kuimba awachie wengine . Huu mchezo hatawezana . Alikiba alishidwa sembuse Tanasha”

moses busanya “🤣🤣🤣🤣pointless..sasa mtu asitumie nguvu kumpush biashara yake..uko kenya ndo mnafanyaga hvo..Ebu wafanye kazi watasikika tu..kwa hili nko na mondi b to bega”

Luxene Baransagirije “Kwani kumsupport msani wako kunatatizo gani. Huyo jama boya sana”

Lizz Jahsolja “Kama Tanasha is not complaining why this Gadafi is like talking on behalf of Tanasha..he should have just zip it”

Francis Samson “Diamond aache kufanya biashara zake kisa tanasha huyo Gaddafi ni mpuuzi, kila management inampush msanii wake awe juu wapate mafanikio”

simbaaaa_family “Sasa huyu tanasha na manager wake wote mazuzu Mond mwenyewe ndo kampeleka mjini kaja kwa mond kutafuta uster kwahiyo mtu asimpromote msanii wake kisa tananga sio shanata”

dayofligh “truth is, They, (tanasha) are panicked, Two words cant be honestly put as copying, kutumia nguvu kwani kazi ni ya kufanya kwa uepesi?? ,... If diamond wanted to destroy tanasha, he wouldn't need Zuchu, He'd only make TIFFAH a singer, open a youtube account and, that would be the last time tanasha getting attention! THIS IS CHEAP PUBLICITY! FROM A MANAGER who only needs dyllan to be shut”

diamondplatinumz_fan ‘Asichangany biashara na mapenz ,mahusiano ya tanasha na mond hayahusian na WCB wala hayahusiani na promo ya mziki”