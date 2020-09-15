WCB Wasafi’s new signee Zuchu has teamed up with her Boss Diamond Platnumz for a double release dubbed #SIDE2SIDE that carries two hit songs “Cheche” and “Litawachoma”.

On Tuesday, the two (Platnumz and Zuchu) dropped the first video to their double release #Cheche and fans can’t get enough of its visuals due to a well done job by the award winning Director Kenny.

The Cheche audio was produced by Mocco Genius and Wasafi’s Producer Lizer Classic, who worked on the mastering. Within 1 hour of being uploaded on YouTube the Cheche video had over 70K views.

“#CHECHE VIDEO by @officialzuchu ft PLATNUMZ OUT NOW!!.....Directed by the Number One! @director_kenny” shared Diamond Platnumz.

“Karibu kutazama video mpya ya wimbo wangu #CHECHE FT @diamondplatnumz

Link tayari nimekuekea kwenye bio yangu .....Directed by @director_kenny Let’s go....🤗🤗🤗” wrote Zuchu.

The Litawachoma Audio that was officially released on Saturday has already garnered over 910K views and trending at number 1 in Tanzania and number 4 in Kenya.

On the other hand, the Cheche Audio that was also uploaded on YouTube hours later after #Litawachoma has accumulated over 540K views and trending at number 2 in Tanzania and number 10 in Kenya.

“I Told you we Have a Long Damn Sunday!!...we call it SIDE to SIDE Sunday!!... @officialzuchu is about to Drop another one ft LION! #CHECHE !! DOUBLE RELEASE ! #SIDE2SIDE @officialzuchu ft 🦁 #HitsOnly #WCB4life,” announced Diamond.

“I PRESENT TO YOU #SIDE2SIDE Project Yangu Inayo ambatanisha nyimbo 2 nlizomshirikisha SIMBA 🦁 @diamondplatnumz GRATEFUL 🙏. Dropping another one ft LION! #CHECHE !! DOUBLE RELEASE ! #SIDE2SIDE #WCB4life,” Zuchu captioned one of her posts.

Back at home, Naiboi has also dropped a new song dubbed #Black featuring rapper Nyashinski. The somg was produced by Naiboi himself and mastering done by Lucas (Ogopa Dj and the video directed by RAWW.

“ＢＬＶＣＫ @thenaiboi x Me.... OUT NOW!! Link in bio,” shared Nyashinski.

BLACK VIDEO