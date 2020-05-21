Fans of singer Tanasha Donna Oketch have raised questions following Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s comments on her Instagram posts.

Some of the fans accused the governor of being after something, with some asking him to come clean about his intentions.

In his defense however, Sonko said he is a fan just like them, and that he listens to music too.

Fisi detected – Fans say over Governor Sonko’s comments on Tanasha Donna’s posts

”@ronie_macha254 manze acheni mbaya mbaya..,” said Sonko, adding that: “@docturke hata mi pia huskiza mziki bana acheni za ovyo 😂.”

Anyone keenly following the Nairobi Governor on social media must have noticed that since the coronavirus outbreak, he has been commenting on social media posts by celebrities and leaders in support of what they are doing to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

Here are reactions from the fans;

aboutrika_haro @mike.sonko Hayena detected 🤣

youngvik254 @mike.sonko wueeee😅, our man never takes chances

nyanjahtinah @mike.sonko form yako ni gani huku😂😂😂😂

mustapha_ibrahim_hussein @mike.sonko hyo bomb ni ya nini bro 🤣

alicaldashiku @mike.sonko mheshimiwa kumbe ata wewe uko hapa,she is truly a bomb ❤️

sammy_a.k.a @mike.sonko na utambi yako utawazena na hii mali kweli bazuu

fei_djar @mike.sonko i was alive when this happened🙌

bastian_254 @mike.sonko mbona umetupa boom as if ulukuwa cameraman boss

6ix9ine_africa @mike.sonko governor acha tamaa toka apa😂😂😂😂

plamuye @mike.sonko Mhesh kila mtu ako na celebrities anapenda uko sawa ty, wachana na mafala itabidii wazoee wataongea watachoka