Former Machachari Actor, Baha fondly remembers late Mum, Actress Wanade on Mother’s Day

Former Machachari actor, Tyler Kamau Mbaya known as Baha, and his brother, Mungai Mbaya are today celebrating their mother this Mother’s Day.
Baha’s mother, Beth Nyambura Mbaya was a popular actress on Citizen’s Mother-in-Law series, playing Wanade.
She passed away in 2013 after succumbing to cancer.
In his post, Baha remembers his mother saying, “Mom’s are a Gift🥺😫😍• They always remind us of where we from✊🏾❤️ Love you Mama♾🖤 #LoveYourz #happymothersday.”
Citizen TV’s Swahili News Anchor Lulu Hassan has also shared that celebrating Mother’s Day every year is hard especially since her mum passed away in 2007.
