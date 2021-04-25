Citizen TV Swahili News Anchor, Lulu Hassan was treated to a birthday surprise last evening as she wrapped up the news bulletin.
Lulu Hassan in tears as she treated to a surprise Birthday Cake Live on Air
Happy Birthday Lulu!
Lulu Hassan’s hearty birthday to Citizen TV actress Maria leaves fans in awe Pulse Live Kenya
An emotional Lulu could be seen in tears of joy as her colleagues surrounded and celebrated her.
Series of Events
As Lulu wrapped up the news bulletin, ‘happy birthday’ melodies were cued in, with Lulu being all smiles.
Lulu’s husband and fellow co-anchor, Rashid Abdalla had organized a lovely bouquet of flowers which was brought on set.
An emotional Lulu struggled to hold back tears of joy as her colleagues made their way onto the set, with a cake, ready for Lulu’s birthday celebration.
