RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lulu Hassan in tears as she treated to a surprise Birthday Cake Live on Air

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Happy Birthday Lulu!

Lulu Hassan surprised with birthday gifts live on air
Lulu Hassan’s hearty birthday to Citizen TV actress Maria leaves fans in awe Lulu Hassan’s hearty birthday to Citizen TV actress Maria leaves fans in awe Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV Swahili News Anchor, Lulu Hassan was treated to a birthday surprise last evening as she wrapped up the news bulletin.

Recommended articles

An emotional Lulu could be seen in tears of joy as her colleagues surrounded and celebrated her.

Lulu Hassan birthday surprise live on air
Lulu Hassan birthday surprise live on air Lulu Hassan birthday surprise live on air Pulse Live Kenya

Series of Events

As Lulu wrapped up the news bulletin, ‘happy birthday’ melodies were cued in, with Lulu being all smiles.

Lulu’s husband and fellow co-anchor, Rashid Abdalla had organized a lovely bouquet of flowers which was brought on set.

Lulu Hassan birthday surprise live on air
Lulu Hassan birthday surprise live on air Lulu Hassan birthday surprise live on air Pulse Live Kenya

An emotional Lulu struggled to hold back tears of joy as her colleagues made their way onto the set, with a cake, ready for Lulu’s birthday celebration.

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke