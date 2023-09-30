The sports category has moved to a new website.

Njoki Chege makes comeback to media with appointment to serve as CEO

Charles Ouma

Renowned journalist and former Nation Lifestyle editor, Njoki Chege has made a comeback to the media after she was appointed the CEO of Kirk Media which owns Kirk TV.

Her return at the helm of Kirk Media brings an end to a hiatus that lasted four years when she ditched the media to pursue other interests aligned with her career in 2019.

A statement released by the company revealed that the accomplished journalist and with an impressive career in media and communications will assume her role on October 01, 2023.

She will be tasked with steering the growth of the company in the face or a rapidly-evolving media landscape and competition.

"We are delighted to share a pivotal moment in the journey of Kirk TV. It is with great pleasure that we introduce our newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Dr Njoki Chege, who will guide us into a future defined by inspiration, innovation, and impact," read part of the statement announcing her appointment.

Dr. Njoki Chege
Dr. Njoki Chege Pulse Live Kenya

"Her appointment signifies a significant juncture for Kirk TV, promising growth and transformation under her capable leadership." Added the statement.

Chege whose last stint in the media was with Nation noted that she is eager to make a return to the media, adding that she is looking forward to taking Kirk TV to the next level.

"After a four-year break from the media industry, I am happy to share that I will be taking on a new and exciting role at Kirk TV. Looking forward to working with all of you!" Chege shared.

Impressive career and education

Her impressive career has seen her work with some of Kenya’s leading media houses and institutions.

At Nation, she served as Head of Lifestyle with her ‘City Girl’ column enjoying massive readership.

She exited the media after 10 years of working in the industry to take up a job as a Director of the Innovation Centre at the Aga Khan University, Graduate School of Media and Communications.

So, after nine-and-a-half years of working in the media, I have finally left the industry. It so happened that sometime last month, great folks at Aga Khan University decided that I should work for them and after serious prayer and reflection, I took the decision to give the job a try.” Njoki wrote in her parting shot.

She also had a three-year stint at Standard Media Group from 2010.

She is an acclaimed scholar who holds a Master’s degree and PhD in Communication and Media Studies from Daystar University.

Dr. Njoki Chege on her graduation
Dr. Njoki Chege on her graduation Pulse Live Kenya

Her undergraduate degree in Communication and Media Studies was also obtained from the same institution.

