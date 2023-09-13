The sports category has moved to a new website.

Citizen TV loses top manager to TV47's parent company Cape Media

Denis Mwangi

Cape Media Ltd owns the TV47 and Radio47 brands

Jared Ouma
Jared Ouma

Cape Media has announced the appointment of Jared Ouma as its new commercial director.

Ouma has a career spanning over a decade in various key roles within the media and banking sectors.

Jared Ouma's professional journey includes pivotal roles at renowned media entities, including Royal Media Services and The Standard Group PLC.

He previously served as the Citizen TV Business Development Manager.

Before joining media, Ouma also worked with banks such as Barclays (now Absa) and Stanbic.

Jared Ouma
Jared Ouma Jared Ouma Pulse Live Kenya

In his new role, Jared Ouma will shoulder the responsibility of overseeing the company's commercial strategy, advertising partnerships, and revenue generation initiatives.

He will collaborate closely with the sales and marketing teams to identify fresh business opportunities, foster strategic partnerships, and drive continuous growth for Cape Media Ltd.

"I am honoured to be a part of the Cape Media Ltd team. I believe in the power of the media to influence, inform, and entertain. I’m committed to helping our company achieve even greater success in the ever-changing media landscape," he said after his appointment.

Ouma’s journey in media sales started in 2012 when he joined Royal Media Services as a business development executive for the radio station arm, specifically Radio Citizen.

After 3 years he moved to Egesa FM which is still within RMS and after about 3 years he was promoted to Business Development Manager for Radio Citizen.

Jared Ouma
Jared Ouma Jared Ouma Pulse Live Kenya
In 2020, Ouma moved to Standard Media Group as the business manager for its radio broadcast department comprising Radio Maisha, Spice FM and Vybze FM.

In 2021, he returned to RMS as the business development manager for Citizen TV, until his appointment as Cape Media Commercial Director.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

