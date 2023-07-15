The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Our first matching tattoo - Georgina Njenga flaunts matching tattoo with new lover

Charles Ouma

I can't say much but he makes me happy. We already had our first matching tattoo - Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga

After parting ways with Tyler Mbaya aka Baha, Georgina Njenga has teased her fans with the new man in her life, revealing that they have their first matching tottoo.

Recommended articles

To cement their love, Georgina and her new love interest got matching tattoos which she shared with her fans on Instagram.

The diva shared a video on Instagram showing ink job in progress and proudly showing two hands.

She celebrated acquiring the first tatoo with her new love interest whose identity she failed to reveal despite fans urging her to reveal the identity of the man in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Can you tell us who the new guy is," asked one fan.

Georgina responded noting that she cannot say much for now, only that her new man makes her happy.

"I can't say much but he makes me happy. We already had our first matching tattoo btw," the mother of one responded.

Georgina Njenga flaunts tattoo
Georgina Njenga flaunts tattoo Pulse Live Kenya

During an Instagram Q&A session with her fans on Thursday July 13, Georgina confirmed that she had broken up with Tyler, adding that this was the last time she was going to address this issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Georgina Njenga back on the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

During the Q&A, one of Georgina's fans asked if she and Tyler were still together.

In response, she candidly stated, "No. We broke up."

"We broke up. I am in a new relationship with a new man," she emphasized after yet another fan asked the same question.

Opening up on her new-found love, Georgina admitted that she never knew such a profound love existed before and expressed her contentment, stating that she is in a good place emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a different type of love. I never knew such love existed before, to be honest. I am in a good place," she added.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

Georgina and Tyler met in early 2020 and moved in together shortly afterwards and were blessed with one child.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Our first matching tattoo - Georgina Njenga flaunts matching tattoo with new lover

Our first matching tattoo - Georgina Njenga flaunts matching tattoo with new lover

Suzanna Owiyo celebrates daughter's graduation with lovely message

Suzanna Owiyo celebrates daughter's graduation with lovely message

2 times Kibe successfully predicted celebrity breakups

2 times Kibe successfully predicted celebrity breakups

King Kaka breaks stereotypes in 'Beshte Yangu' & 7 other new tunes this week

King Kaka breaks stereotypes in 'Beshte Yangu' & 7 other new tunes this week

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne at a stalemate over gender reveal party

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne at a stalemate over gender reveal party

Zuchu recalls horrific encounter with Instagram hackers

Zuchu recalls horrific encounter with Instagram hackers

‘Take me with you to Tanzania,’ Spice asks Diamond at cozy hangout

‘Take me with you to Tanzania,’ Spice asks Diamond at cozy hangout

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

File image of Njugush and Wakavinye on stage

Mixed reactions as Njugush & Wakavinye take Australia by storm

Moya David

Moya David dispels financial struggles after putting business on sale