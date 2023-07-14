The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Georgina Njenga back on the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Lynet Okumu

Georgina Njenga confirms Breakup with Baha, weeks after his admission of struggling with gambling addiction

In a surprising revelation, Georgina Njenga confirmed that she has ended her relationship with Tyler Mbaya.

During an Instagram Q&A session with her fans on Thursday July 13, Georgina stated that this was the last time she was going to address this issue.

During the Q&A, one of Georgina's fans asked if she and Tyler were still together.

In response, she candidly stated, "No. We broke up."

READ: Tyler Mbaya aka Baha and lover Georgina unfollow each other

Another fan posed the same question, and Georgina confirmed that they were no longer a couple.

She further revealed that she is now in a new relationship with a different man, expressing her excitement about the new love she has found.

"We broke up. I am in a new relationship with a new man," she revealed.

When asked about the differences between her previous relationship with Baha and her current one, Georgina, a 22-year-old YouTuber, emphasized that her new love is unique.

READ: Georgina Njenga claps back at haters criticising her parenting style

She admitted that she never knew such a profound love existed before and expressed her contentment, stating that she is in a good place emotionally.

"This is a different type of love. I never knew such love existed before, to be honest. I am in a good place," she wrote.

Georgina shared details about her relationship with Baha, revealing that they met in early 2020 and moved in together on the first day they met.

Despite the swift progression, their relationship appeared strong initially. Georgina took the initiative to make the first move, and Baha was the only man she introduced to her family as her boyfriend.

She even expressed her willingness to propose if he didn't do so himself.

"I was the one who made the first move. I really wanted the relationship to work. If he doesn't propose, I will propose," Georgina revealed in a previous interview.

The two served couple goals to the envy of many and were blessed with a daughter, who turned one recently.

READ: Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

However, their love story was not without its challenges. Georgina Njenga's ex boyfriend reportedly released steamy a steamy video of her. Georgina clarified that the video was recorded when she was 17 years.

A month ago, Tyler Mbaya revealed that he has been struggling with gambling addiction.

Despite these issues, they have managed to maintain a co-parenting relationship for the sake of their child.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
