The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Gloria Kyallo explains dynamic relationship with lover in birthday message

Charles Ouma

"Hey Bro!Happy happy birthday. I know that already calling you bro is raising an alarm but let’s unpack that…” Gloria wrote in the message in which he heaped praises on Ken Warui.

Gloria Kyallo
Gloria Kyallo

Gloria Kyallo has celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday, explaining why she refers to him as bro.

In a well-crafted message on social media, the diva noted that referring to her lover as bro would definitely raise an alarm before going ahead to unpack their relationship, describing Ken as both a lover and a brother.

"Hey Bro!Happy happy birthday. I know that already calling you bro is raising an alarm but let’s unpack that…” Gloria wrote.

She heaped praises on Ken, describing him as the most brilliant and compassionate person she ever met.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria added that Ken makes her feel loved and heard in a way that she has never felt with anyone writing:

“Ken, you are the most brilliant, most kind, most compassionate and fun person I have ever met.With you, I feel seen, I feel heard and I feel so loved with you more than I’ve ever felt with anyone."

Gloria Kyallo with her boyfriend Ken Warui
Gloria Kyallo with her boyfriend Ken Warui Pulse Live Kenya

Gloria added that the dynamic of their relationship in which they are lovers, friends and bros is only understood by the two of them.

"No one could ever understand our beautiful dynamic, how we’re best friends, bros and lovers but its so clear in our little bubble😊.Happy birthday honey. Here’s to living the best of our lives together. Here’s to you Ken Warui🥂A solid 10/10You’re destined for greatness. I love you!” Gloria wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Betty & Gloria Kyallo share mum's health update after undergoing surgery

Last year, the pair opened up on their plans with Gloria revealing that marriage is not part of her plans for now, adding that she plans to get married at 35 years of age.

Gloria Kyallo's boyfriend, Ken Warui
Gloria Kyallo's boyfriend, Ken Warui Pulse Live Kenya

While hoping for the best in their relationship, Gloria noted that she would leave should the love end.

"I am not getting married before 35, I am still young. I don't want to think of being with someone right now. I am gonna be with Ken as long as I am happy if happiness ends, I will leave." She stated in a 2022 interview with Kalondu Musyimi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria features in the reality TV series, Kyallo Kulture alongside her sisters Betty Kyallo and Mercy Kyallo.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Teslah recruits Ndovu Kuu to preach about love in 'Hubby' & other hits released this week

Teslah recruits Ndovu Kuu to preach about love in 'Hubby' & other hits released this week

Gloria Kyallo explains dynamic relationship with lover in birthday message

Gloria Kyallo explains dynamic relationship with lover in birthday message

Victoria Rubadiri's X admirer pens heartfelt poem

Victoria Rubadiri's X admirer pens heartfelt poem

#UhondoMtaani: Christina Shusho praises Diamond, Kibe loses YouTube channel & other stories

#UhondoMtaani: Christina Shusho praises Diamond, Kibe loses YouTube channel & other stories

Mixed reactions after Mammito hosted 10/10 show on Citizen TV

Mixed reactions after Mammito hosted 10/10 show on Citizen TV

Road accident leaves Bien's Porsche Cayenne in bad state, singer emerges unscathed

Road accident leaves Bien's Porsche Cayenne in bad state, singer emerges unscathed

Frida Kajala's Biography: Age, ex-husband & working with the late Steve Kanumba

Frida Kajala's Biography: Age, ex-husband & working with the late Steve Kanumba

Sheebah, Cindy Battle: Rules set, massive ‘chaos-proof’ stage unveiled

Sheebah, Cindy Battle: Rules set, massive ‘chaos-proof’ stage unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV presenter Fred Machoka unable to hold his tears on his 70th birthday celebrations

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel with 160M views, announces next move

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

Fred Obachi Machoka

Fred Obachi Machoka's Biography: 48-year media career, 15-acre ranch & family