Gloria Kyallo explains dynamic relationship with lover in birthday message

In a well-crafted message on social media, the diva noted that referring to her lover as bro would definitely raise an alarm before going ahead to unpack their relationship, describing Ken as both a lover and a brother.

"Hey Bro!Happy happy birthday. I know that already calling you bro is raising an alarm but let’s unpack that…” Gloria wrote.

She heaped praises on Ken, describing him as the most brilliant and compassionate person she ever met.

Gloria added that Ken makes her feel loved and heard in a way that she has never felt with anyone writing:

“Ken, you are the most brilliant, most kind, most compassionate and fun person I have ever met.With you, I feel seen, I feel heard and I feel so loved with you more than I’ve ever felt with anyone."

Gloria added that the dynamic of their relationship in which they are lovers, friends and bros is only understood by the two of them.

"No one could ever understand our beautiful dynamic, how we’re best friends, bros and lovers but its so clear in our little bubble😊.Happy birthday honey. Here’s to living the best of our lives together. Here’s to you Ken Warui🥂A solid 10/10You’re destined for greatness. I love you!” Gloria wrote.

Last year, the pair opened up on their plans with Gloria revealing that marriage is not part of her plans for now, adding that she plans to get married at 35 years of age.

While hoping for the best in their relationship, Gloria noted that she would leave should the love end.

"I am not getting married before 35, I am still young. I don't want to think of being with someone right now. I am gonna be with Ken as long as I am happy if happiness ends, I will leave." She stated in a 2022 interview with Kalondu Musyimi.

