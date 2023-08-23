The sports category has moved to a new website.

How threat from friend forced Betty Kyallo to make huge cash withdrawal

Lynet Okumu

In her comeback to YouTube, Betty Kyallo shared a story with fans about having financial debt which she views as part of life.

Media personality Betty Kyallo
Media personality Betty Kyallo

Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo on Tuesday made a comeback on her YouTube channel, 'Betty Kyallo Lately,' following a five-month hiatus.

In her latest video, she reiterated a willingness to share intimate details of her life with her fans.

This will include insights into her past and current relationships, life struggles that her followers also go through, as well as address any other inquiries they might have.

Media personality Betty Kyallo
Media personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya
Addressing her absence from the online platform, Kyallo explained that her break was necessitated by a multitude of commitments, including work and motherly duties.

Kyallo's openness extended to discussing a personal incident involving a close friend. She recounted an experience where a friend threatened to publicly shame her due to a debt that hadn't been promptly repaid.

Media personality Betty Kyallo
Media personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya
The businesswoman recounted owing money to a friend, emphasising that debt is a common aspect of life.

"Let me share with you guys something personal. You know I owed someone some money, which is very normal because that's how people survive. So this person just wakes up and tells me you better pay my debt otherwise nakuanika kwa social media.

"It's not like I was going to run away because we were in communication, we are actually friends. But one day unaamka unapata 'nataka yote leo'," she said.

Media personality Betty Kyallo
Media personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

She eventually had to access a significant sum of money to settle the debt and protect her reputation.

"I was like okay, this is not practical. I had to go to my account and remove some colossal amount of money. I had to pay them so they don't have to tarnish my name.

"It's not like the money I paid was just there waiting to do anything. This is money I had planned for. But how do you deal with life? Ilinipata so unang'ang'ana nayo leo," she said.

Amidst her candid sharing, Kyallo touched on the topic of heartbreak, particularly a humorous query she received about healing from a 'Luo heartbreak'.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

With a touch of humour, she quipped that healing from such heartbreaks can be difficult.

"Let me tell you guys, you don't heal. I have dated like one Luo. The heartbreaks are really award-winning," she said.

However, she said regardless of the origin, heartbreak is never an easy process. Kyallo acknowledged that emotions are a natural part of the healing journey and that allowing oneself to feel and grieve is essential.

"But for any heartbreak, you first have to go through emotions. You can't say wewe ni conqueror, ati you can't break down. It's okay to cry, to feel bad about it and mourn. But usikae huko sana," she advised.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Betty also disclosed that she is currently in a long-distance relationship.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
