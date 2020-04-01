Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has expressed displeasure in people who always judge women when they accomplish something big on their own.

Mama Nasseb Junior lamented that it’s very difficult for a woman to achieve something in this 21st century without it being attributed to a man.

“Ain’t it sad how women can’t accomplish something big on her own with Hard work, dedication, brand positioning with the help of a good team without the media associating your success to other men. Woman buys a car or a house or opens a business. Public perception… oh must be dating a sponsor/rich guy. Why can’t it be she must have landed herself a good deal that got her a bag. We live in the 21st Century? Sexism still exists? Sad! Sad! world” wrote Tanasha Donna.

God is my sponsor- Shouts Tanasha Donna after reports of moving into a new Mansion

This comes days after she revealed that’s he will be moving into a new mansion at Paradise Villas in Runda.

Ms Donna went on to brag that God is her sponsor and the perception that any woman who can fully finance her lifestyle must be dating a sponsor or a rich guy is just wrong.

“God is my sponsor” shouted Ms Donna in a separate post.

Cover of True Love Magazine

On the other hand, the Gere maker has graced the cover of True Love Magazine to share her Heartbreak story, motherhood and women empowerment.

“Shout out to EAST AFRICA’s no. 1 WOMEN’s MAGAZINE @truelove_ea and their creative staff members I got to work with & Thanks for having me on your cover. Wanna know my story? My music plans? Early life? Make sure you grab your copy” shared Tanasha.

Breakup with Diamond

Over weekend, Donna admitted to have ended her relationship with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond with his mum and Tanasha (Instagram)

“I know a lot of your guys wanna know about what went down in my relationship and my personal life. This is not something I’m ready to come out with in public just as yet. Its something very personal and everybody as their own timing of coming out with their own stories, so I’m not here to talk about what happened in my previous relationship. It’s never easy to deal with a break up but am focusing on what matters the most, but I’m greatful all is well. But will talk about when the right time comes because everyone has her way of handling things. When I’m ready I will talk about it. And in the next few weeks I will tell a bit of my story in a magazine that I’m on the cover because I see everybody want to know what happened” said Ms Donna.

