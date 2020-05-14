Mr Seed’s YouTube channel hacked, new song deleted

Gospel singer Mr Seed has suffered a major setback in his music career, after his YouTube Channel got hacked and his new song dubbed “Ogopa Mungu” deleted.

A disappointed Mr Seed, disclosed that he has been getting notifications of someone trying to log into his Channel with no avail, but on Thursday the hacker managed to take over the channel.

“My YouTube Channel has been Hacked. A while back I have been receiving notifications on my YouTube Channel that someone has been trying to log in but with no avail. Waking today and getting my New Song OGOPA MUNGU deleted is heartbreaking and saddening to my hardwork. I will be posting for now my songs on the Starborn Empire Channel until I sort out my channel and get it back to full control. I Shall Overcome. #OgopaMungu” wrote Mr Seed.

Insults

In the recent past, Seed has been dealing with a number of setbacks, as just the other day he was fighting off people who have been insulting his son Gold Christen while hiding behind pseudo accounts on Instagram.

“So mumenichokoza sana kwa DM munanitusi daily na nyamaza munatuma Pseudo Zenyu kunichokoza , nanyamaza imefika point mumeruka kwa mtoto wangu, munatukanaa hadi mtoto? Enyewe mumekosa kazi . Haha, God ananipea self-control and patients … please just leave me alone anmd live your lives and move on am tired…I wanna do Gods work in peace …Munanitafuta sana iki woi,” said Mr Seed.