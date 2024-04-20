Grace Ekirapa celebrates milestone as daughter AJ turns 2

Ekirapa explained that she was led by God to write the book titled 'God is your father' which would be for both children and parents.

"God led me to write a book as a dedication to her. One of the things that God told me when I was writing this book is its not only going to be for the children, but its also going to be for the parents. "

The mother of one who is set to unveil the book on Sunday, coinciding with AJ’s birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hello guys… I am thrilled to announce that finally the book is ready to be received by the world. It will be such an honor to have you guys join me and my family as we celebrate this birthday gift to AJ on her birthday. I look forward to see info you there💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️❤️❤️ God bless you as you plan to come❤️❤️” Ekirapa stated.

"Those who've picked up the role of parenting, and especially fathers who are or even mothers who've not had an experience or relationship and are struggling to embrace God as their father God is going to heal those relationships."

Pulse Live Kenya

She added that with AJ turning two years old, she has many emotions, but remains grateful for the milestone.

"I am over the moon💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 too many emotions running around but above all, I am grateful for the big 2🥰🥰 " The former NTV journalist shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent post on social media, Ekirapa shared a video of her daughter with a puppy, revealing that the birthday girl is the new puppy owner in town.

“Our birthday girl is the new puppy owner🥰🥰🥰 Mimi birthday yangu ya 2 years nilipewa Bano nikacheze huko nje 😂😂😂😂 uweeehhh @juliet.ekirapa na @tushlyne turudieni Mr Eki atuambie pole.” She wrote.

Ekirapa and Pascal have one daughter together, with their relationship inspiring many.

Silencing rumors of breakup

Earlier this year, the mother of one broke her silence on rumors of her split from her husband Pascal Tokodi by sharing a heartwarming photo of the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reports suggested that the couple had encountered financial challenges leading to their separation and subsequent living apart but a recent photo shared by Ekirapa suggests a different narrative.

Pulse Live Kenya

The photo shows Pascal tenderly holding Grace in his arms, both of them wearing smiles, while Grace holds a bundle of wrapped gifts.