Controversial singer Willy Paul has opened up on challenges he has faced growing as an artiste, saying that it has not been an easy task.

He went on to mention that he has faced ups and downs, some of which he continues to face even today, as some people he did not mention try to kill his career.

Growing up and becoming who I am today hasn’t been easy – Willy Paul

Pozze stated that it’s sad when people try to pull one down and mess his confidence, but when God is on your side, that is all you need.

The Coco singer said he just wanted to appreciate his fans for supporting him throughout, and for keeping his new song still trending, two weeks down the line.

He thanked his fans, adding that he will always need their help to push his music.

Growing up and becoming who I am today hasn’t been easy – Willy Paul

“Morning fam, hope you had a super charged sleep 💤 😆.. growing up and becoming who I am today hasn’t been easy. I’ve faced a lot of panda shuka.. ( still facing ) people trying to pull you down, trying to kill ur career.. trying to mess with your confidence!! Dang it’s sad, but when God’s got you manze.. that’s all... #coco x @theavieway is only 2 weeks and is everyone’s favorite song, still trending btw ... just wanna appreciate everyone who’s played part. God bless you and add you more life .. keep supporting me, I still need you fam.. will always need ur helping hand Manze! Asanteni,” wrote Willy Paul.