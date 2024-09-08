The sports category has moved to a new website.

Guardian Angel employs step-daughter Gilda Naibei, unveils her to host new show

Charles Ouma

Guardian Angel who has been making waves in the industry has brought his step daughter Gilda Naibei on board as one of her employees, unveiling her as the host of a new show

Guardian Angel and Esther Musila

Award-winning gospel musician Guardian Angel has tapped into the expertise of his step daughter Gilda Naibei, bringing her on board as one of his employees.

The singer who has been making waves in the industry, producing hit after hit and nurturing talent while also expanding his empire has revealed that Naibei will be hosting a show dubbed What's News on his gospel channel, 7 Heaven Music.

"Big shout out to our new host @onlygilda for the new show What's News," Guardian shared on social media when he unveiled the new host.

Gilda welcomed the news, noting that she is excited to be back doing what she loves, this time as her step-father’s employee.

"Hello beauties ☺️☺️ Catch •Whats News• on 7 Heaven Music every week. I’m excited to be back doing what I love!!!💕." Gilda noted.

The singer enjoys a close bond and a loving relationship with his step-children.

He is married to Esther Musila in a union that continues to stand strong.

Critics who poked their noses into the couple’s business were tactfully handled, with their couple cementing their love for each other.

Among the issues that they have addressed in the past was the differences in their ages and questions on having children, all of which the couple tactfully handled, demonstrating maturity.

"When the news went viral that we were dating, it was on a Friday. We thought by the weekend, it wouldn't be news anymore... I remember we stayed in the house, sat on the bed and cried. I was like who have we wronged?" Esther remarked in a past interview, reflecting on when news first broke that they were dating.

Reflecting on their meeting, Guardian noted that he was not looking for a wife when they first met, but God had other plans for them as they have now been married for more than three years.

"When I met my wife and we started our relationship, I can't say I was desperate for a mother. For the time I was with my mum, I experienced motherly love but not in a way that I longed for it in a woman.

"I don't think I was missing any particular kind of love. In fact, I had even decided that I didn't want to marry," he said. "When I met my wife, I wasn't even thinking about getting a wife." Guardian Angel explained.

Gilda Naibei With Esther Musila and Guardian Angel
Gilda Naibei With Esther Musila and Guardian Angel Gilda Naibei With Esther Musila and Guardian Angel Pulse Live Kenya
Looking back, Guardian noted that he has no regrets as the four years he has shared with Esther Musila have been nothing but incredible and expressed hope of more years of genuine love, friendship and a peaceful marriage.

