Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

The singer penned a heartwarming birthday message in which he professed his love for her.

Guardian Angel on incredible 4 years shared with Esther Musila

He shared that the four years he has shared with Esther Musila have been nothing but incredible and expressed hope of more years of genuine love, friendship and a peaceful marriage.

“Thank you God For blessing me with a beautiful gift. Thank you my love. Asante for being a blessing kwa Maisha yangu.

"The 4 years that I have shared with you my queen have been incredible. Cheers to more years of happiness genuine Love, friendship and Peaceful marriage. Nakupenda. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN,” Guardian Angel wrote.

The heartwarming message was well received by fans who wished Esther Musila a happy birthday.

Musila also responded appreciating her husband for the message and praying for God’s blessings writing:

“Thank you my King and Thank you for Coming. God bless you for me. I love you❤️❤️,”.

Esther Musila's message to self as she celebrates 54th birthday

She also penned a beautiful message to self, noting that on such a day 54 years ago, a queen was born.

“On this day, a queen was born. Today is the day I came into this world, and I thank God and my parents for this. I am alive, grateful, and happy, and I am the best thing to be and feel. I am so thankful for this amazing, wonderful life God has given me. I am a unique child of the Almighty.

“There is and will never be anyone like me. Bless me with the strength and determination to always put my faith in You regardless of the situation I find myself in. The world is my stage, and I have played diligently so far, and I am grateful for every journey travelled.” Esther Musila wrote.