The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Charles Ouma

My husband, thank you my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence - Esther Musila wrote in response to Guardian Angel's message with photos showing the couple specnding quality time

Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel

Gospel singer Guardian Angel has taken to social media in celebration as his wife, Esther Musila turned 54 years old.

Recommended articles

The singer penned a heartwarming birthday message in which he professed his love for her.

He shared that the four years he has shared with Esther Musila have been nothing but incredible and expressed hope of more years of genuine love, friendship and a peaceful marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you God For blessing me with a beautiful gift. Thank you my love. Asante for being a blessing kwa Maisha yangu.

"The 4 years that I have shared with you my queen have been incredible. Cheers to more years of happiness genuine Love, friendship and Peaceful marriage. Nakupenda. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN,” Guardian Angel wrote.

Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel Pulse Live Kenya

The heartwarming message was well received by fans who wished Esther Musila a happy birthday.

READ: Esther Musila's daughter Gilda sparks relationship speculation with Prezzo after cosy photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Musila also responded appreciating her husband for the message and praying for God’s blessings writing:

“Thank you my King and Thank you for Coming. God bless you for me. I love you❤️❤️,”.

She also penned a beautiful message to self, noting that on such a day 54 years ago, a queen was born.

On this day, a queen was born. Today is the day I came into this world, and I thank God and my parents for this. I am alive, grateful, and happy, and I am the best thing to be and feel. I am so thankful for this amazing, wonderful life God has given me. I am a unique child of the Almighty.

ADVERTISEMENT
Guardian Angel with Esther Musila
Guardian Angel with Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

“There is and will never be anyone like me. Bless me with the strength and determination to always put my faith in You regardless of the situation I find myself in. The world is my stage, and I have played diligently so far, and I am grateful for every journey travelled.” Esther Musila wrote.

READ: Guardian Angel - Seek relationships beyond physical attraction

“My wishes for the new year are more love, more laughter, more peace, more fun, more good days than bad, simply more! May God continue to guide and protect me all the days of my life. Happy 54th birthday to me Esther.🎊🥂🎂. I celebrate YOU!!,” She added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

KFCB chair swiftly revokes demand letters sent to YouTube content creators

KFCB chair swiftly revokes demand letters sent to YouTube content creators

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Key figures at the helm of KFCB management & its core functions

Key figures at the helm of KFCB management & its core functions

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Osoro Cyprian flaunts stylish home he built for his father

Comedian Osoro Cyprian flaunts stylish home he built for his father

Kinga Kaka speaking at the of launch his YouTube series, 'Monkey Business'

King Kaka's response when asked to send message to Nana Owiti amid breakup rumours

A collage image of comedian Butita and President William Ruto

Butita celebrates being included in Ruto’s U.S. state visit delegation

Dem Wa Facebook

Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration