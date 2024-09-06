The sports category has moved to a new website.

Reason Guardian Angel & Esther Musila moved in together, 2 weeks after meeting

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan singer Guardian Angel has revealed that when he met his wife, Esther Musila, he wasn't looking for a wife and initially intended to keep her as a friend.

Kenyan singer Guardian Angel has opened up about meeting his wife, Esther Musila, revealing that he was not seeking a wife at the time.

The couple has been married for over three years, but Guardian Angel shared that when he first met Esther, he wasn't even thinking about marriage.

During an interview on the Iko Nini podcast on September 5, Guardian Angel spoke about his relationship with Esther.

Guardian Angel - Seek relationships beyond physical attraction

Contrary to popular belief, he did not marry Esther, who is older than him, because he was looking for motherly love. The singer clarified that he experienced motherly love from his own mum and wasn't longing for it in a partner.

"When I met my wife and we started our relationship, I can't say I was desperate for a mother. For the time I was with my mum, I experienced motherly love but not in a way that I longed for it in a woman," Guardian Angel explained.

In fact, Guardian Angel wasn't looking to get married at all. He admitted that when he first crossed paths with Esther, he had no intention of finding a wife.

"I don't think I was missing any particular kind of love. In fact, I had even decided that I didn't want to marry," he said. "When I met my wife, I wasn't even thinking about getting a wife."

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Guardian Angel shared that he and Esther moved in together just two weeks after meeting.

He was drawn to Esther's genuine care for his life and growth, which he found extraordinary.

"Our relationship was like we just met, and she was so passionate about my music and my life," he said. "That's something you don't get every day—someone who cares for you even though they have their own life. For a wife, you need someone who buys into your vision and sees beyond what you see of yourself. That's what I found in my wife."

Guardian Angel initially wanted to keep Esther as a friend, but their connection grew quickly.

"And so ningetaka kumkeep as a friend in the first instance. Kulingana na interactions zetu tukakuwa mabeshte. Through hiyo wiki akashare some of my songs she didn't know zilikuwa zangu, tukakuwa na some conversations and then nikamuita kwa one of my video shoots," he said.

Guardian Angel, Esther Musila's savage response to critics over babies

He was impressed by how supportive and involved Esther was on the set of the shoot.

"Nikaona vile anajituma kwa set nikaona huyu ni msee anadai kussport jitu uko nayo. Nikaona wee ananinice. Tukitoka shoot nikamchapa kuhug hivi nikaskia... Hiyo hug ilifanya tukaskia kitu. After kama three days tukaongelea hiyo hug..." he said.

Esther was initially hesitant, concerned about how their relationship might affect both of them. However, Guardian Angel assured her that he was ready to live his life without worrying about others' opinions.

"Nikamwambia kuna vile mi nafeel fiti kukuhusu. Akaniambia hapana. Unajua vile hii kitu inaeza kukuaffect. Nikamwambia hii maisha nimeisha kufikia sahi nimekuwa tu nikijali watu wanasema kunihusu, so sahi mi nataka tu for ones niishi yangu. So I don't care what people are saying, wewe unafeel aje?" he said.

Esther shared that she also felt a connection with Guardian Angel, and by the end of their second week together, they were already living as a couple. Guardian Angel jokingly added, "So if there's any motherly love I've gotten, it's just a bonus."

When asked how their families reacted to the relationship, Guardian Angel admitted that his mother initially struggled with the news, especially since she learned about it from the internet.

However, with time, she came to understand and accept their relationship. "Her first reaction wasn't great because she found out online," Guardian Angel shared. "But after I explained it to her, she understood. With time, she aligned."

Guardian Angel also has a good relationship with Esther Musila's children, although there was some initial tension when they found out about the relationship.

"Her kids and her brother took some time to understand what was happening. Their mum hadn't told them, so they saw it online, and of course, there was a bit of tension. But they realised this is something good, and now we have a relationship. The family has aligned, " he said.

Guardian Angel's journey with Esther Musila continues to inspire many, showing that love can blossom in the most unexpected ways, even when one isn't actively looking for it.

