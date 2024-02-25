The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim & wife Wambui announce pregnancy

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Gukena FM radio presenter MC Kajim and his wife Wambui
Gukena FM radio presenter MC Kajim and his wife Wambui

Gukena FM radio presenter MC Kajim and his wife Wambui are expecting a child together.

Recommended articles

The couple shared news about the pregnancy on their YouTube channel, revealing that a baby is on the way.

Wambui shared that she has been sick and was suspecting a pregnancy as all the symptoms mirrored what she had in her first pregnancy.

"I was sick the week before Valentine's. I am still not feeling OK, I am suspecting something but I want to be sure. I want to take a pregnancy test because I am losing weight, like I did with my first pregnancy." Wambui noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim 'adopts' stranded bright boy set to join Form 1

The test confirmed that the mother of one had mixed feelings and was excited as she looked forward to sharing the news with her husband.

"I do not know whether to be happy, whether to scream or cry. But I can't wait to tell my husband." She shared.

Gukena FM radio presenter MC Kajim and his wife Wambui
Gukena FM radio presenter MC Kajim and his wife Wambui Pulse Live Kenya

The presenter was excited upon receiving the news, with the couple sharing that although they planned to get a second child, they did not expect the pregnancy to come this soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

'I only thought that you were tired." the host of the morning show on Gukena FM.

"He would leave work, pass by home for a change of clothes, and still find me sleeping. We had planned for a second child but I did not expect it this soon." Wambui added.

MC Kajim comes through for needy student

The good news is the latest blessing to the couple that has also been blessing others.

Most recently, the radio presenter came through for young David Gitau Muhia, from Gatundu, whose dream of joining Form One was threatened by financial constraints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite scoring an impressive 379 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary of Education (KCPE) exams, David's future hung in the balance due to his family's dire economic situation.

David shared the challenges his family faced with the compelling narrative attracting MC Kajim’s attention.

The Gukena FM presenter intervened to ensure David's educational aspirations would not be curtailed.

Visiting the family in Gatundu, MC Kajim not only provided essential groceries but also shouldered the responsibility of securing school supplies for the determined young student.

“I am here today since I saw our area on social media, and I wanted to assure you that since a child belongs to the society, this boy shall be educated,” MC Kajim affirmed, expressing his commitment to making a tangible difference in David's life.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim & wife Wambui announce pregnancy

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim & wife Wambui announce pregnancy

We lost our unborn child - Music producer Jacky B & wife Brenda Michelle reveal

We lost our unborn child - Music producer Jacky B & wife Brenda Michelle reveal

Legends & stars meet as Nameless & Bensoul thrill at Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

Legends & stars meet as Nameless & Bensoul thrill at Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home & shoe collection worth over Sh1.5M [Photos]

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home & shoe collection worth over Sh1.5M [Photos]

Zuchu in tears as Diamond hires private jet, kneels on stage after their breakup [Video]

Zuchu in tears as Diamond hires private jet, kneels on stage after their breakup [Video]

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

I am single - Zuchu declares after dumping Diamond & he responds

I am single - Zuchu declares after dumping Diamond & he responds

Phil beams maturity as he discusses parenting Leon & Njeri after split from Kate

Phil beams maturity as he discusses parenting Leon & Njeri after split from Kate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

Bishop Johana performing exocirsm

Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

A collage of Dr Ezekiel Mutua and Dennis Itumbi

Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties