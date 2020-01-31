Tanzanian socialite and singer Hamisa Mobetto has said that she is not ready for marriage.

Ms Mobetto who was having an interactive session with her fans on an Instagram live chat said the words after fans threw the question her way.

She went on to say that she is not ready and that everything happens for a reason and with God’s timing everything comes out perfect.

I’m not ready for marriage – Hamisa Mobetto

The mother of two also responded to question on her bride price saying that all she knows is that it will be a number of cows, but she would have to consult her mother to know the exact number.

“I have an album coming out for those who are asking. The questions here are actually funny. I don’t think I’m ready, I am not ready for marriage now. Yeah, everything happens for a reason and for God’s timing… My bride prices is some cows, I don’t know, I’ll ask my mum,” said Mobetto.

She also updated her followers on what she has been up to, stating that she was working on an album which would soon be out.

Mystery man

This comes a few months after Hamisa was forced to come clean on details of a mystery man she was spotted with in a steamy dance video.

In an interview, she stated that the man who was hiding his face while dancing was not her new bae, but a very good friend.

Hamisa maintained that she was still single and not ready to be in a relationship because she was focused on her music career and businesses.

“So nimefanya kitu ambacho mtu yeyote anaweza kukifanya akiwa club. You enjoy, you have fun. Yule alikuwa rafiki yangu actually, sio mpenzi, sio nini ndio maana nimemziba sura na sina mpenzi. I’m very single and I have said before siko ready kuwa katika mahusiano kwa sababu zangu binafsi. Pia sina muda wa mahusiano. People dance it’s okay. Ni sawa kucheza mziki especially sababu mimi ni msanii naweza nikapanda stejini nikacheza nikachukua shabiki nikadance naye, it’s very normal but I don’t know why it’s a big deal seeing Hamisa dancing,” said Hamisa Mobetto.