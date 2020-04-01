Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize and his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti have unfollowed each other on Instagram, shortly after cheating allegations surfaced online.

A spot check by Pulse Live confirmed this to be true given that even a search from either of the two accounts could not bring up the name of the other, an indication that one has blocked the other.

Reports surfaced online that Harmonize was cheating on his wife with Tanzanian socialite Nicole Joyce Berry, whom she recently featured in his Bedroom song video as a vixen.

Harmonize and wife Sarah unfollow each other as cheating allegations surface online

An update by Sarah on her insta-story said that, “She’s broken because she believed. He’s ok because he lied.”

In a video that has been highly circulated by Tanzanian gossip sites where a raging woman said to be Sarah is heard shouting insults from outside a residence said to be that of Nicole Berry.

The sites further claim that Harmonize has been staying with the socialite the past one week at her place and it’s what prompted Sarah to storm the place.

Harmonize and wife Sarah unfollow each other as cheating allegations surface online

Nicole Berry has also sent out a post quoting a bible verse, saying that no one can buy a man’s love and every woman should be their man’s peace, or the man will find hapiness elsewhere, a post that has been highly interpreted as throwing shade to Harmonize’s wife Sarah.

“𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭 you CAN’T buy a man’s Love, 𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮 Be Your Man’s Peace, otherwise He will Go & Find 𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗲 somewhere Else!!!!! and Bitch please refer to “ Proverbs 14:1“ “am still enjoying Bedroom song lyrics in my bedroom, 😏😏” read her post.

Harmonize and wife Sarah unfollow each other as cheating allegations surface online

Harmonize and wife Sarah unfollow each other as cheating allegations surface online

A few days ago, Harmonize confessed that Nicole Berry was lucky because he is married. Otherwise, she would have seen another side of him.

“Nilikwambia…!!!! I am Rstafarian Hatulagi Nyama…!!! On top of Dat married men…!!! Ndiomana..!!! @jabulant_ Ndio Kanitia Aibu Daaah 3 Days Chumba Kimoja na Kaambulia Patupu…!!!!” wrote Harmonize.

Nicole Berry then responded saying that they both (Harmonize and his videographer Jabulant) had failed her, after walking half naked in the same house with them for three days.