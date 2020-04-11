Konde Music Worldwide boss Rajab Abdul Kahali popularly known as Harmonize has for the first time revealed details of his newly acquired Mega mansion, that will serve as his headquarters.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, the Bedroom singer showed pictures of his new compound with all his cars parked outside the new home.

About 8 months ago, Harmonize began the process of leaving Diamond Platnumz owned WCB, the label that discovered and nurtured him into the household name that he is today.

In what started with just a few changes on his Instagram page leaving many of his fans speculating, Tembo was actually on his way out to build his own empire, Konde Music Worldwide.

Harmonize flaunts Mega mansion that will serve as Konde Gang headquarters (Photos and Video)

Many thought and some even predicted that this was going to be the end of Harmonize but he continues to prove them wrong with every move that he has made ever since he left WCB.

Despite having been forced to part with Sh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) in order to gain exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under WCB Wasafi, the singer has managed to secure several international collaborations and endorsement deal with Sayona soft drink, as it’s brand ambassador.

The new house is just another addition to his fortunes as we wait to see what more he has for his fans in 2020.

Photos

Video;