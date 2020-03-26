Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has issued a statement, assuring his fans that the “AfroEast” Album will be back on YouTube later today, after it got pulled down over copyright claims.

The Mama Hit-maker pointed out that already the Album is back on a number of streaming platforms namely; Spotify, Audio Mack, Apple Music and Boomplay Music after sorting out copyright issues.

“Hellow My People Sory Kwa Usumbufu Ulio Jitokeza Jana...!!!! @afroeast2020 Kuto Kuwepo Katika digital platform Zote..!!!! Napozungumza Na Wewe @afroeast2020 Imesha Rudi on @applemusic x @spotify x @tidal @audiomack @boomplaymusic Na Ifikapo Saa 1:00 Basi Itakuwa Live On You Tube Pia Bless Up For Your Support #KONDEGANG4EVERYBODY we Are Taking This To the World 🌏 ⚙🎹⚙ ENJOY LINK ON BIO” explained Harmonize.

Harmonize issues statement hours after his Album ‘AfroEast’ got deleted from YouTube

He added that “Usichokijua Kutoka Kwenye ⚙🎹⚙ @afroeast2020 Nikwamba..!!! Kuna Ngoma 18/ Alafu Zote..!! Zina Video So Ukipiga Mahesabu Nikisema Niwe Na Toa Kila Mwezi 1 Inamana Zitaisha Mwezi Wa 10/2021 🤣 Ukisema Kila Baada Ya Week 2 Inatoka Moja..!!! Maana Yake Zitaisha Mwakani Mwezi Wa (2) Siwezi Fanya Huo Ujinga Kitakachofanyika Ni Kwamba Kila Mkifika Watazamaji Million Tuu...!!! Nachapa Chupa Lingine Ili Zisiingie Vumbi...!!!! New 🎞🎞 Tomorrow 🐘 #MpangaPlaylist”.

Sampled Tracks

The former WCB signee launched his album on March 14th, 2020, but it was rocked with controversy after it turned our that he had sampled a number of tracks from existing songs.

Why Harmonize’s new Album AfroEast has been deleted from YouTube YouTube and other streaming platforms

For example, his song with Mr Blue titled Unanimaliza was originally done by Mr Blue back in the days. Another song was “Your Body” featuring Burna Boy, where he sampled the late Papa Wemba’s song Show me the way.

He also sampled Q-Chillah’s song dubbed Nikilala to create his own tune called “I miss You”.

Another sampled song is Die featuring Khaligraph Jones- its original was done by Wycleff Jean “Sweetest Girl” (Dollar Bill) ft. Akon, Lil Wayne and Niia back in 2009.