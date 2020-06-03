Sawa hit-maker Tanasha Donna has revealed that her baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz doesn’t take care of his son Naseeb Junior financially.

In an interview with Jalang’o Ms Donna disclosed that she is taking care of her son by herself and she is not in need of Diamond’s support.

“I have been doing it all on my own to be honest, I will be 100% honesty with you. I’m very real and am not gonna say something that is not the case, with all the respect I have for him and I doesn’t have any bad blood with him. He is not supporting and am doing it on my own and I don’t need his support to be honest. I’m raising my son just fine, there is nothing that boy lucks in his life. He is fine” said Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz

Just the other day, Ms Donna mentioned that currently she is in good terms with her baby Daddy as they co-parent to ensure Naseeb Junior is accorded the required Parental Love.

About unfollowing Diamond and his WCB Family Donna said that she was avoiding constant reminders of her breakup.

Breakup

“You know when I left that relationship, unajua mimi niko na weakness ya kureact saa zingine, it’s one of my weakness. I felt like at the moment coz I’m on Instagram, tuko kwenye social media and that’s what is helping me earn my coins, and I felt like I woukd be spending most of my time there and if I follow all this people nitakuwa na constant reminder of what I was going through'

Diamond Platnumz with Naseeb Junior

"Right now I have healed and me and the father of my son we are okay, we are in talking terms. We are not enemies, we are in communication for our son and I respect him very much and everyone that he works with but at that specific time, you know when you are going through a breakup, you are going through pain and I felt that what will help me easy the pain nikuwa-unfollow ili nisione constantly what’s happening” explained Tanasha Donna.

Video