Singer cum Media Personality Tanasha Donna Oketch has finally revealed why she unfollowed her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz and his WCB Family after their much publicized breakup a few months ago.

In an interview with Mzazi Willy Tuva, Ms Donna disclosed that she has a weakness of overreacting and unfollowing the WCB Family was a way of avoiding constant reminders of her breakup.

She added that, currently she is in good terms with her baby Daddy as they co-parent to ensure Naseeb Junior is accorded the required Parental Love.

Tanasha Donna, Naseeb Junior and Diamond Platnumz

Tanasha Donna explains

“You know when I left that relationship, unajua mimi niko na weakness ya kureact saa zingine, it’s one of my weakness. I felt like at the moment coz I’m on Instagram, tuko kwenye social media and that’s what is helping me earn my coins, and I felt like I woukd be spending most of my time there and if I follow all this people nitakuwa na constant reminder of what I was going through. Right now I have healed and me and the father of my son we are okay, we are in talking terms. We are not enemies, we are in communication for our son and I respect him very much and everyone that he works with but at that specific time, you know when you are going through a breakup, you are going through pain and I felt that what will help me easy the pain nikuwa-unfollow ili nisione constantly what’s happening” explained Tanasha Donna.

Asked on whether she has forgiven the Tanzanian Radio Presenter Mwijaku who was claiming to be Naseeb Junior’s father she said;

Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz

“As long as umerealize umefanya Makosa na umeomba msamaha, I believe everybody deserves forgiveness kwa hivyo nitamsamehe. I’m glad that he took that initiative coz we send him a demand letter, me and the father of my child and we were about to sue him, so we took it very serious because its very wrong to come and claim another man’s child and a woman you have never met, never spoken to in your life and you come and claim that person’s son, for kiki and stupid clout, so I felt like Justice needed to be served but vile ameomba msamaha I forgive him”.

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna (Instagram)

The Sawa hit-maker further stated that in future she would like to have three kids, but right now she is fully focused on her music and not ready to be in another relationship.

