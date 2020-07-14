Singer Akothee has disclosed that the son she picked from the streets and adopted as her own Shadrack Mwita lied about being an orphan.

According to her, when they first met, Mwita told her that he had no one to go to, but as soon as he had his artificial leg fixed his family reappeared and she was under too much pressure.

“Mission Accomplished. ❤❤❤❤Shadrack Mwita has fully recovered now🙏🏾 and can hold and carry heavy things, he can stand on his feet and fend for himself other than begging due to disability👊, he was back in the hospital APDK for 3 weeks ,to have his legs permanently fixed, which has been successfully achieved 🙏🏾 However ,I had to learn how to detach The foundation from interfering with my private life and family life🙏🏾 Shadracks Family reappeared in the picture ,and the pressure was too much for me to handle 🙏🏾.” read part of Akothee’s post.

He told me he had no one – Akothee on adopted son lying about being an orphan

Madam Boss said that she was shocked when her adopted son said he could not continue living in her palatial home, three days after he returned from hospital, while his family was suffering. He went ahead to ask Akothee to build a house for his grandmother.

Akothee mentioned that at this point, Mwita had become too negative and moody, and this was becoming scary for her.

She then decided to rent out a house for Mwita which she has paid a whole year’s rent as she figure’s out a business that he can do, so that he can take care of his family.

“Moving forward, Shadrack has his own rented house fully paid for a whole year 💪 I am still looking for a business that he can do , so he will help himself and meet his families demands 🙏🏾, He is still under my custody and I make sure he has food and basic needs,

" I can't continue living eating in a palace ,while my family is suffering, , as I promised my family ,that I am going to Mombasa to look for a life ,and once i am successful, I will come and change their lives too So I want mama to go and build for my grandmother a house next week ,says shadrack" 🙏🏾🙏🏾

This was a shock to me, as before this ,he started becoming very negative, Moody and this was scary to me 💪 I didn't know how to handle this , however when I met shadrack ,he told me he had no one 🙏🏾 This was 3 days after we left hospital during lockdown/ carfew 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 On the 12.6.2020 💪

I was not born to cause pain ,I was born to provide solutions. BRAVO SHADRACK 🙏🏾

what would you do, if you were in my shoes ❤❤” said Akothee.

The singer adopted Mwita after donating a wheelchair to him, but later realized that he had no home, and lived on the streets.

