Diamond Platnumz’s sister Queen Darleen and hubby Isihaka Mtoro held an exquisite Baby Shower ahead of her delivery date.

The baby shower that streamed live on Wasafi TV, was graced by her close friends and family members. Photos from the affair were later shared on social media by the couple and a few of their friends who were donned in all-white as the theme colour for the baby shower.

“Asanteni sana vipenzi Mungu Atusimamie Shetani apite mbali Inshaallah #darleen'sbabyshower. Asante My wiiiii @fahyvanny #Munguakusimamiekaziyamikonoyko🙏🤲❤❤ Baba na Mama,” wrote Queen Darleen.

Photos from Queen Darleen’s exquisite Baby Shower

Sharing photos from the baby shower, Darleen’s Husband also wrote; “Allah akujaalie mke wangu @queendarleen_ kila la kheri 🙏 #DontGiveUp #NoRespectNoLove.”

The Bachela hit-maker went public with her pregnancy on July 18th, during the #IAMZUCHU concert that had been graced by top players in the Tanzanian entertainment scene.

The news of Queen Darleen expecting a child broke a few months after she walked down the aisle in a secretly guarded affair, but she kept on giving vague answers whenever she was asked if she was expectant. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Isihaka Mtoro as a second wife.

“Ni kweli nimeolewa na nashukuru mweneyzi mungu amenijaalia. Ndoa sio lazima uweke mitandaoni ndo ionekane umeolewa, ndoa zilianza hata kabla ya mitandao kwa hiyo nimefanya mimi na mume wangu, pamoja na familia yangu kwa hiyo haina haja kuthihirishia umma kuwa nimeolewa. Kibubwa nimshukuru mungu mambo yameenda salama. Na kupost hayo ni maamuzi yangu mwenye.

Nimekuwa na mwanaume wangu toka mwaka jana. Ni kweli mimi ni bibi wa pili na sasa hivi ni halali wangu. Kusema kweli harusi imekuwa ya kushitukiza vile lakini mambo yamekuwa vizuri,” said Queen Darleen after her wedding.

