I am very sick – Nyako reveals her illness is in final stages

The TikTok sensation claimed that she is living on borrowed time, sharing that her health has been failing day by day.

"The life I have remaining here is a bonus; I am very sick. If I start explaining to you guys how my health is failing, day by day, you cannot believe me. If I do not die in the next three years, I will be a living miracle," she said.

The mother of three shared that she has resolved to be a good person, noting that she will only spread love and encouraged others to follow suit.

She also urged people to be kind to one another in the midst of personal battles and struggles that everyone is going through which others may not be aware of.

"My sickness is really humbling me; my heart problem is really humbling me; money is not everything. And it is not that I am broke that I want money from you guys, no. The fact that I feed street children would have given me enough grace to never go hungry," she added.

Nyako's regrets and reflections on life & death after Brian Chira's demise

Amid health challenges that she continues to face bravely, Nyako has been addressing the inevitability of death, revealing that she is at peace with her mortality and has accepted her health condition.

In a recent video in which she expressed regret at not reconciling with TikToker Brian Chira, Nyako gave deep insights and reflections that touched her fans.

Despite feeling that her days may be numbered due to her health issues, Nyako expressed a sense of peace and readiness to face whatever may come.

She spoke of her anticipation of a reunion with Chira in the afterlife, where they could reconcile and mend their relationship.

"Maybe I'm next. I feel my days are numbered. I'll meet him somewhere. We're going to be friends. We'll all cross paths someday. I'm sick too and have health issues, I can die anytime. I've already made peace with my condition long ago. So we'll die, and I'll be happy to meet Brian Chira when I cross," she added.