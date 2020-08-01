Popular social media personality Edgar Obare has expressed concerns over his safety in police custody.

Through his verified social media pages, Edgar claimed not to be safe at Gigiri Police Station where he has been held since his arrest.

A tweet from his handle on Saturday morning read: "I am not safe and I don’t feel safe where I'm being held, I have struggled with getting bail but now I understand why it’s being denied. Please support #freeedgarobare."

Further posts on his Instagram page conveyed that police had sought to transfer him to another facility overnight.

Details shared by Xtian Dela also clarified that Obare's devices had been confiscated and it is his media team that was posting updates.

Mr Obare was summoned after a complaint allegedly filed by YouTuber Natalie Tewa.