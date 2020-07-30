Blogger Edgar Obare claims to have been arrested days after being summoned

Blogger Edgar Obare has claimed that he was arrested just days after he claimed to have received summon to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

In a post he shared on his insta-story, the blogger alleged that he had been arrested by "many officers" from his home and he was headed to Nairobi, but did not reveal any further details.

“As I said earlier I was summoned by the DCI. Today morning I was arrested by very many officers at my home. Now am headed to Nairobi. Thank you for your undying support,” said Edgar Obare.

His alleged arrest comes a few days after he shared that he had been summoned to appear at the DCI headquarters without fail.

In his post, Obare claimed that the DCI summon was for him to answer some questions about YouTuber and influencer Natalie Tewa.

“So yesterday I was informed I am being summoned to the DCI, I was kindly requested by an officer to appear at the DCI HQ without fail in the next few days. I am told the purpose of this summon is to answer questions about Natalie Tewa. Must be nice being Natalie Tewa,” wrote Obare.

This comes a few weeks after the blogger ran an exposé alleging that the YouTuber had traveled together with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to Dubai when the Governor and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed went to visit ODM leader Raila Odinga in Dubai after a minor surgery.