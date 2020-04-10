TV girl Lilian Muli has chosen to challenge herself and accept the reality of things as they are. Ms Muli noted that most are the times we hold on to normalcy for way too long even when we shouldn’t. We hold onto relationships and friendships that are exhausting and we end up getting hooked up to them.

For her, this is something she has resolved not to do anymore.

I have been forced to confront issues

“For the first time, I have been forced to sit alone and confront the issues I have never allowed myself to confront. Most of us run away from the reality of the days of our lives. We lean on crutches in the name of relationships, friendships, partying etc. Some of these crutches are draining...it’s always a case of "same s... different day." It's exhausting but we get hooked to that normalcy.” Read part of her post on Instagram.

Lilian Muli

Instead, Lilian has chosen to focus on the positive side of life even when things seem to have come to a standstill due to the novel coronavirus. Although she can’t go partying anymore or meet friends for a drink after work, Lilian appreciates the small things she can achieve after arriving home early.

No time for inauthentic relationships

“I look forward to when this pandemic will be over but looking on the brighter side of the Rona... I am home early now, usually, I'm always up and about hustling, then I meet up with a pal or two for a quick drink etc. I get home exhausted and go to bed sometimes with makeup on coz I'm too beat... but since Rona and the curfew happened my house is my fortress I Love being there; I cook, I read, I play with my babies and most importantly I don't have time for inauthentic and non-value adding relationships with anyone anymore.” Added Lilian.