I feel bad that I can't see her yet - DJ Pierra Makena speaks as she goes into Self-Quarantine

Kenya’s number one female DJ Pierra Makena has spoken on her second day of self-quarantine, after returning into the country from a trip in the United States over the weekend.

In an Instagram post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said that she still can’t sleep at night but she feels better.

She went on to say that she spoke to her daughter who did not take it well, and she (Pierra) feels bad that she can’t see her until the 14 days of self-quarantine are over.

The DJ noted that staying indoors was strange to her but it’s something she has to do to avoid the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in case she is infected.

DJ Makena thanked her friends who have checking on how she is doing, including those who have been visiting her place to see her from a distance.

“Felt better yesterday. Still can’t sleep at night. Spoke to my baby.. and she is not taking it well. It's terrible.. I feel bad that i can't see her yet. Staying in the house is weird though… but thanks to my friends who have been checking up and even coming downstairs to wave at me🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 crazy uh!?” wrote Pierra Makena.