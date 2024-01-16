Bahati breaks down as wife Diana gifts him costly symbolic gold ring

The gesture has sparked speculation and excitement among fans, with some interpreting it as a potential proposal from Diana to Bahati.

Diana Marua, in a YouTube video shared on January 16, expressed her deep love and appreciation for Bahati.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In the emotional moment, she assured him of her unwavering commitment and support, emphasizing how he has been a blessing in her life.

"I just wanna tell you that in case you ever doubted my love for you, then today I am telling you that I love you with all my heart, never doubt my love. You are the biggest blessing of my life. Celebrating your 31st birthday is the biggest gift... The best thing I can give you is my heart and stay true to you," Diana said.

As part of the birthday surprise, Diana presented Bahati with a gold ring, symbolising her commitment and love.

Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed her intention for him to wear it every day as a reminder of her support and devotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahati responds after Diana Marua's proposal

In response to the heartfelt gift, Bahati became emotional, describing it as expensive but meaningful.

He shared his dream of one day wearing a ring from someone he loves, making the moment incredibly special for him.

"I was waiting for our wedding day but it came a bit early. It looks so nice. It has been a dream that one day I'll be putting on a ring from the person I love... It means so much to me. So ukiniona na hii ring usiniulize mambo mengi," Bahati said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While some fans speculated about a potential proposal, others celebrated the couple's strong bond and love for each other. The surprise gold ring added another touching chapter to Bahati and Diana Marua's public love story.

Bahati pays dowry after 7 years

In October 2023, Bahati announced that he had officially paid a dowry to Diana's family, marking a significant step in their relationship. The news came just ahead of their 7th-anniversary date.

Expressing his excitement about formalising their union, Bahati shared the news with his fans, revealing that their dad, Mzee Omach, had blessed them to proceed with wedding arrangements.

"It's official!!! I have finally made the dowry payment, and our dad Mzee Omach has blessed us to proceed with the wedding arrangements," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya