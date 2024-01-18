The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diana Bahati's Biography: From M-PESA agent to 1st Kenyan woman with 1M YouTube subs

Denis Mwangi

Diana Bahati has joined the exclusive list of 9 Kenyans with 1 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the first Kenyan woman to achieve this

Diana Bahati posing for a photo

Diana Bahati, born on November 5, 1988, in Migori County, Kenya, is a dynamic figure in the entertainment industry, known for her diverse talents and contributions to Kenyan pop culture.

From her early life to her present-day achievements, here's a glimpse into the life of this multi-talented individual.

Diana's upbringing was marked by a commitment to social causes, shaped by her father, Joseph Omach. Joseph is a prominent cancer advocate, dedicated to fighting against the stigma faced by cancer patients.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

He founded the childhood cancer initiative, a non-governmental organization, in 2009. This early exposure to activism instilled in Diana a sense of purpose beyond entertainment.

Despite facing challenges during her school days, particularly due to a math teacher's humiliation, Diana persevered and pursued higher education.

She graduated with a Diploma in Information Technology from KCA University and later obtained another Diploma in Marketing and Communication from St. Paul’s University.

Starting as an M-PESA agent at a pharmacy, she has evolved into a television personality, rapper, singer, actor, video vixen, performer, and content creator.

Her journey is a testament to the adage "use what you have as a stepping stone to your next level," as she highlighted in a social media post reflecting on her days as an MPESA agent.

Diana's life took a turn when she crossed paths with gospel artist Bahati in 2014.

This meeting blossomed into a relationship, and the couple now shares three children: Heaven Bahati, Majesty Bahati, and Malaika Nyambura Bahati.

The Bahati family
The Bahati family The Bahati family Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati also has a daughter, Mueni from a previous relationship and an adopted son called Morgan.

Diana embraced the public spotlight and forged her career, featuring prominently in NTV's Being Bahati, the first musician-based reality TV show in East and Central Africa.

In addition to her television endeavors, Diana established herself as a content creator on YouTube.

Her platform, Diana Bahati, recently achieved a significant milestone, crossing the 1 million subscribers mark.

This accomplishment makes her the first Kenyan woman to reach this milestone, earning her the coveted YouTube gold plaque.

Bahati's YouTube channel also has over 1 million subscribers of YouTube.

READ: Top 10 Kenyan YouTube channels with one million subscribers

In 2021, Diana unveiled her musical alter ego, Diana B, releasing her debut song, "Hatutaachana."

Diana Marua and Bahati
Diana Marua and Bahati Diana Marua and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Her foray into the music scene demonstrated her determination to explore diverse creative outlets.

Bahati proposed to Diana in 2019 during the second season of Being Bahati and she accepted.

Years later in 2023, Bahati proposed to her a second time and expressed his willingness to finally have a wedding.

