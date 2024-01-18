Diana Bahati's Biography: From M-PESA agent to 1st Kenyan woman with 1M YouTube subs

From her early life to her present-day achievements, here's a glimpse into the life of this multi-talented individual.

Early Life and Family

Diana's upbringing was marked by a commitment to social causes, shaped by her father, Joseph Omach. Joseph is a prominent cancer advocate, dedicated to fighting against the stigma faced by cancer patients.

He founded the childhood cancer initiative, a non-governmental organization, in 2009. This early exposure to activism instilled in Diana a sense of purpose beyond entertainment.

Education and Career Journey

Despite facing challenges during her school days, particularly due to a math teacher's humiliation, Diana persevered and pursued higher education.

She graduated with a Diploma in Information Technology from KCA University and later obtained another Diploma in Marketing and Communication from St. Paul’s University.

Starting as an M-PESA agent at a pharmacy, she has evolved into a television personality, rapper, singer, actor, video vixen, performer, and content creator.

Her journey is a testament to the adage "use what you have as a stepping stone to your next level," as she highlighted in a social media post reflecting on her days as an MPESA agent.

Love, Family, and Entertainment Empire

Diana's life took a turn when she crossed paths with gospel artist Bahati in 2014.

This meeting blossomed into a relationship, and the couple now shares three children: Heaven Bahati, Majesty Bahati, and Malaika Nyambura Bahati.

Bahati also has a daughter, Mueni from a previous relationship and an adopted son called Morgan.

Diana embraced the public spotlight and forged her career, featuring prominently in NTV's Being Bahati, the first musician-based reality TV show in East and Central Africa.

In addition to her television endeavors, Diana established herself as a content creator on YouTube.

Hitting 1 Million Subscribers on YouTube

Her platform, Diana Bahati, recently achieved a significant milestone, crossing the 1 million subscribers mark.

This accomplishment makes her the first Kenyan woman to reach this milestone, earning her the coveted YouTube gold plaque.

Bahati's YouTube channel also has over 1 million subscribers of YouTube.

In 2021, Diana unveiled her musical alter ego, Diana B, releasing her debut song, "Hatutaachana."

Her foray into the music scene demonstrated her determination to explore diverse creative outlets.

Bahati proposed to Diana in 2019 during the second season of Being Bahati and she accepted.