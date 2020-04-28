I got arrested - Rapper Smallz Lethal claims after criticizing Kisii Governor in new song

Kenyan rapper Smallz Lethal claims that he was arrested on Monday for criticizing Kisii Governor James Ongwae in his new song dubbed “I’m Offended”.

In statement put up on his pages, Lethal alleged that he was interrogated for hours over defamatory claims, with orders that he pulls down the song in question from YouTube.

In the song, the rapper accused the governor of mismanagement of funds and corruption in many of his community projects.

Got arrested

“I am well fam.Got arrested & released after hours of interrogation on "Defamation of Character" claims against "I don't know who" ..I was told "mkubwa amekasirika" In short,they want the video deleted from YouTube & as they say,they will reimburse the amount used for the project. Thanks to Lawyer Sylvanus Osoro,we were able to pin them to a "no criminal element" case,thus we will not be intimidated to bring the video down. Thanks for all your prayers fam.. This is just the beginning of this course. Tuimalize pamoja. #YouthForYouth #ImOffended #BosongoCartel” shared Smallz Lethal.

Stop harassing the rapper

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who happens to be Smallz Lethal’s Lawyer asked governor Ongwae to refrain from harassing the young rapper.

“Ongwae MUST STOP harassing YOUNG ARTISTS..Eti using officers to INTIMIDATE Smallz Lethal over the " I'M OFFENDED" song is in itself an act of BACKWARDNESS.. RELEASE SMALLZ LETHAL NOW. Yeye hajaiba pesa za county,ameimba wimbo” wrote MP Sylvanus Osoro.

Smallz Lethal's I'm offended

