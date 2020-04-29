Bongo Movie actress Wema Sepetu has showered her ex-lover Diamond Platnumz with praise following his pledge to pay three months’ rent for 500 families in Tanzania.

In her message, Ms Sepetu confessed that she has always known Chibu Dangote to being a sweet and caring person with a heart of helping others.

“I have always known you to be a sweet & caring person from day 1... Kukumbuka ulipotoka ni moja kati ya sifa ulizonazo na kwenye nyimbo pia ulishawahi kutuambia kuwa , "Na Bata unakulaga wee na Rafiki zako, na kucheza Reggae na maskini wenzako..." Hichi unachoenda kufanya ni Zaidi ya bata na Reggae... Mnyonge Mnyongeni Haki yake mpeni... Unastahili Dua za kheri na Baraka nyingi na nina uhakika tayari unazo na unaenda kuzipata nyingi zaidi na zaidi cause you deserve it” reads part of Ms Sepetu’s message.

I have always known you to be sweet & caring - Wema Sepetu to Diamond

Good deeds

She added that his kind act will not go unnoticed and God will always fill up his pockets so that he can continue to help more people.

“Wanasema unapotoa na Allah pia anakuongeza pale ulipopungukiwa... Katika mwezi huu mtukufu wa Ramadhan basi aende akakuongezeee maradufu... Kutoa kweli ni Moyo na sio utajiri... Maana kama ingekua ni utajiri basi nina imani wangefanya MaDon weeeengi hapa mjini but why YOU...??? Nimejifkiria sana kupost hii kitu ila kila nikiwaza nisipost, Nafsi inanifurukuta.... Ndo nikasema aaaah jaaamaaanii, nini kujikalfisha nafsi... NIMEPOST...!!! God Bless You Naseeb...!!! @diamondplatnumz 😊. You are a True Definition of an ICON...!!!😘😘😘” wrote Wema Sepetu.

The Jeje singer replied “Shukran sana sana Madam....Mwenyez Mungu akuongeze roho ya upendo, na Uthamani 🙏🙏”

Diamond Platinumz and Wema Sepetu back in the days

Rent for 500 Families

Over the weekend, the WCB President offered to pay three months’ rent for 500 families to cushion them for the financial heat of Covid-19.

“Although I am amongst those affected by this pandemic on Economy, with the little that God has blessed me with, I have decided to at least offer a helping hand by paying 3 Months house rent to 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting COVID-19 for I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too. On Monday I shall announce procedure on how these 500 families shall receive house rent,” said Diamond Platnumz.

Convert hotel to a Hospital

He also offered his newly acquired Hotel to be used as a quarantine facility or a hospital for Covid-19 patients.

"Nimenunua Hotel maeneo ya mikocheni, nimeshakabidhiwa documents zangu , ipo kwenye marekebisho kadhaa Kisha nitaitambulisha. Hotel ile ambayo nimeinunua niko radhi niitoe kwa serekali kwa muda huu ili iweze kutumika Kama Karantini au Hospital mpaka pale Corona itakapoisha," announced the WCB President.