Citizen TV Presenter cum news anchor Willis Raburu has onces again failed to confirm or deny if he is still married or not, saying he will talk about it when ready.

In an interview on Bonga Na Jalas, Raburu told Jalang’o that the only way he will talk about his relationship status is when both parties are present on the same set.

"Are you dating?" Asked Jalang’o.

Raburu replied saying;

“What do you mean, I’m dating? Everybody knows my situation. And the only way that will be fair to talk about it is if all parties are here. But when the opportunity arises I will talk about it because, I think that there are ups and downs in everything, there is nothing that is absolutely smooth. And the reason why I will talk about it eventually… when am ready…candid and raw.”

For months now, word on the streets had it that Raburu parted ways with his wife Marya Prude but both parties have kept mum on the rumours.

Asked for his parting shot and advice to fellow men out there, the 10 over 10 host said that;

“If you are a man out there (I have mentioned several times that men don’t know how to deal with pain) going through pain, look for a friend you can talk to, reach out to them don’t suffer alone. Don’t tough yourself up ukisema niko sawa, I will drink it away, nitavuta bangi, if you are going through anything, talk to somebody don’t suffer alone don’t be too much of a much to accept that you are in pain and if you must cry, make sure you cry as much as you can, but in all you do reach out for help.

Number two, don’t imitate anybody be the best version of yourself that you can be and successful people look like you. And finally God loves you and that will never change and don’t let anybody convince you otherwise, it will never change.”

