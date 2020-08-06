Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has opened up on the death of his daughter Adana who was born still, saying that each time he talks about it, he gets very emotional.

The 10 over 10 host went on to say that it was a very trying time for him and his wife Marya Prude because many people lashed out at them by saying unpleasant things and that is the time he got to know his true friends.

Speaking on Jessy Junction Raburu added that he thinks about the loss of their daughter every single day.

Why Citizen TV Presenter Willis Raburu with his wife Maryaprude

Read Also: Willis Raburu takes a break from Citizen TV after losing unborn child

“It was a very trying time and talking about it sometimes makes me very emotional so I try not to, but you are advised to. All I can say is that so many people came out and lashed at us saying very many bad things. But for me, that’s when you get to know your friends. That happened to us. It’s something I think about every day,” said Willis Raburu.

He added that most people don’t understand the kind of challenges one goes through after experience such a loss.

“It is very difficult. I don’t think people understand what that kind of loss does to you because I don’t think there’s any day yenye inapita that I don’t get affected,” he said.

Talking about it makes me very emotional – Willis Raburu on losing daughter

The TV presenter and news anchor narrated that when he went for his Covid-19 test at the Nairobi hospital, the memories of losing his daughter at the hospital got him overwhelmed and he broke into tears.

He added that he still goes for therapy and healing from the loss of daughter Adana has been a continuous process.

“There’s a day when we had the covid we went to Nairobi hospital where it happened. The mass testing was happening and as I was being tested all those things came back to me, where I was packed, what I was doing and then I got emotional… all those memories came rushing back and I broke down completely sobbing and everybody was like what is happening to Willis. But you know that is why it is important to continue to go for therapy,” narrated Raburu.

Read Also: Sorry to see daddy weak -Willis Raburu breaks down in emotional letter to late daughter Adana