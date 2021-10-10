RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Kenya's Comedian of the Year Award winner Crazy Kennar giving his speech at the just concluded Pulse Influencer Awards
"If I rise, let me rise with other people", that was the crux of Crazy Kennar's acceptance speech during the inaugural edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards on Saturday.

The Kenyan comedian scooped not one, not two but three awards during the awards ceremony held at the Pride Inn Azure Hotel in Nairobi.

He, rightfully, now holds the title for Kenya's Comedy Influencer, Facebook Influencer and Instagram Influencer of the Year!

What was more intriguing was that he came to the awards with his team and insisted that they are all part of his success.

"I want to thank my team, as you can see, they are all here and I thank God, manze nimefurahi sana!" he stated after scooping his second award of the night.

He would later add: "Kufika hapa it has taken us hardwork, commitment and teamwork. I really love the people I work with, sisi hushoot 24/7 - saa hii tunafikiria kushoot, tumeshoot and after this tutashoot.- and I believe this is just the start, we will win even more awards. When I lift the Oscar Award you will remember that Crazy Kennar told you so!

Pulse Comedy Influencer of the Year Crazy Kennar and his crew at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
"Kennar is much more than what you see, my end goal is to leave a positive impact and for me that has happened through making people laugh with my comedy skits and creating employment as you can see already 15 people have jobs because of what I do. Anywhere I can help, even with a single word to a person then I will do it. My philosophy is if I rise then let me rise with people," Crazy Kennar disclosed after accepting his third award of the night.

Pulse congratulates Mr Kennedy Odhiambo and his award-winning team!

Full List of Pulse Influencer Awards 2021 Winners

The event was attended by A-list Kenyan celebrities such as Betty Kyallo, Boniface Mwangi, Sarah Hassan, Nana Owiti and others, Kenya's top influencers such as Brian Mbunde, Kimanzi and others as well as invited guests.

Pulse awarded a total of 22 winners at the spectacular event.

Here's a full list of the winners.

CATEGORY WINNER
Fashion Influencer of the Year Joy Kendi
Media Influencer of the Year Shix Kapienga
Music Influencer of the Year Nikita Kering
Dance Influencer of the Year Ajib Gathoni
Blogger Influencer of the Year Edgar Obare
Arts Influencer of the Year Wixx Mangutha
Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year Shiv Simani
Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year The Dave Mani
Food Influencer of the Year Kui's Kitchen
Sports Influencer of the Year Steve Mukangai
Business Influencer of the Year Njugush
Photography Influencer of the Year Life of Lenses
Comedy Influencer of the Year Crazy Kennar
TikTok Influencer of the Year Ajib Gathoni
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year Maina Kageni
YouTube Influencer of the Year Abel Mutua
Facebook Influencer of the Year Crazy Kennar
Instagram Influencer of the Year Crazy Kennar
Twitter Influencer of the Year *Boniface Mwangi (Check Editor's Note)
Podcast Influencer of the Year The Good, the Bad and the Busherian
Most Influential Actor of the Year Sarah Hassan
Beauty & Lifestyle Influencer of the Year Norah Geoffery

EDITOR'S NOTE: While accepting and acknowledging the honour of the Twitter Influencer of the Year award, Boniface Mwangi opted to award it to Esther Kazungu who was one of the nominees in the category.

