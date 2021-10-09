RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stunning red-carpet looks at the Pulse Influencer Awards [Photos]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Amazing looks by Kenyan influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Judge Betty Kyallo, influencer Swiry Nyar Kano, comedian Esther Kazungu and food influencer Miss Nguru at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2021
Judge Betty Kyallo, influencer Swiry Nyar Kano, comedian Esther Kazungu and food influencer Miss Nguru at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

The Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony is going down today [Saturday] at the Pride Inn Azure hotel in Nairobi and invited guests did not disappoint!

Check out some of the hottest looks under the theme of the day, street urban.

Pulse Live Kenya Presenter Miss Phyll at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Pulse Live Kenya Presenter Miss Phyll at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Media personality and Jury member Betty Kyallo at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Media personality and Jury member Betty Kyallo at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year nominee Simon Maingi at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year nominee Simon Maingi at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Pan-Africa Award nominee Swiry Nyar Kano at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Pan-Africa Award nominee Swiry Nyar Kano at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Activist Boniface Mwangi with a guest at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Activist Boniface Mwangi with a guest at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Food blogger Miss Nguru at the Pulse Influencer Awards in Nairobi
Food blogger Miss Nguru at the Pulse Influencer Awards in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
YouTube Influencer of the Year nominee Zarilyn Zonroe at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
YouTube Influencer of the Year nominee Zarilyn Zonroe at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Arts Influencer of the Year nominee Souvs by Simali at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Arts Influencer of the Year nominee Souvs by Simali at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Comedy Influencer of the Year nominee Crazy Kennar and his crew at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Comedy Influencer of the Year nominee Crazy Kennar and his crew at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Twitter Influencer of the Year nominee Esther Kazungu at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Twitter Influencer of the Year nominee Esther Kazungu at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Comedian Teacher Wanjiku at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Comedian Teacher Wanjiku at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

