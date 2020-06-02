I’m still tormented from giving birth experience – King Kaka’s wife on having baby number 3

Kenyan rapper King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti has responded to the question of having a third child with the Kaka Empire boss.

In a question and answer session with her Instagram followers, the mother of two said she is still being haunted by the experience of giving birth and it will take a bit of time for her to recover from it. She went on to say jokingly, that she will think about it in the year 2030.

“Jesus! I’m still tormented from the giving birth experience. Wacheni nisahau kidogo. Inshallah 2030 tutarevisit,” she responded.

In March 2019, Nana opened up on how she experienced a miscarriage during her first pregnancy.

According to her, on April 1, 2014 they visited the hospital after she found a blood stain and the doctor asked her to take a scan and after a while, the sonographer said that the baby had no heartbeat.

“The stain. He asks us to do a Scan... the Sonographer calls another Sonographer and I hear. ‘Hakuna!’ Did I mention before that nimekunywishwa Maji mbaya sana coz the pregnancy is kidogo waezi Ona If the bladder is not full...Anyway I ask ‘Hakuna nini?’ the first Sonographer says ‘Hakuna heartbeat,” said Nana.

The Sonographers then told her the dead foetus was 7 weeks old but her last menstrual cycle showed that the foetus was supposed to be 12 weeks old.

“King followed then we went back to the Sonographer and he asks..’Hakuna kitu mnaeza do yani?’ (Trust the Eastlando in this guy) Then he responds..’The best we can do is aoshwe as soon as possible..because by her LMP she should be 12weeks but by the foetal blah blah(those medical jargons) Iko 7weeks meaning she’s been walking around with a dead baby for weeks!!!!!” narrated Nana Owiti.

