Inooro FM’s Jeff Kuria opens up on late father’s 4 year battle with cancer

Inooro FM presenter Jeff Kuria has opened up on his late father’s 4 year battle with cancer.

According to the Hagaria show host, cancer came with a lot of other problems like blood pressure and a heart condition.

In the post he shared on Instagram, Kuria who was remembering the day his father passed away (January 20th) stated that it was tough for their family because his father was a role model to all, but they had to let him go.

He went on to say after he received a call from his mother that his dad was no more, he was angry, confused and distraught but had to be strong for his mother and siblings.

Here is his post;

“On 20th January 2013 was the worst day of my life when I lost my Dad.

It was not easy for us as a family but we let him Go, I had a lot of questions in my mind but as they say we don’t question God.

My father was a Mentor, Protector, Teacher and a Role Model to all of us, he had been battling cancer for 4 years and it was very painful because it came with other baggage like pressure and heart condition.

We dint have the strength as a family seeing our father in such condition but Nurses and Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital gave us hope we Owe you special thanks to Dr Hassan and his Team for a job well done.

My mother called me at 10.00am same Day and told me the Son of Evan was no more, I was confused, Devastated and Angry but what did I had to do to be strong for the family mum and our siblings

Thank you to the entire family, extended family Guka and Cucu and also my friends and colleagues and my fans for being there for us Asanteni saana.

I know you are resting in peace and you are watching over us

I have nothing more to say but we miss you Daddy and May you continue Resting with the Angels.

#atributetomyfather #dancingwithmyfather #restinpeacerobertmureithi”