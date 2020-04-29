Mwalimu Churchill’s response after being accused of not paying his comedians

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu Churchill has responded to allegations that he has not paid some of his comedians since November 2019.

In the latest Episode of Churchill Show, Mwalimu stated that its good to have critics in life as they always help you better yourself in whatever you are doing.

He also asked netizens to refrain from bringing down other people in the name of being “Keyboard warriors”

Critics

“Kila mtu ananiambia, I have to mention about cyber bullying. And I will say this, It’s Good to have critics, they help you move and progress in Life, lakini hakuna pillar moja utaona imetengenezwa ya critic. A critic is fan who wants you to do better than yourself. Na wale keyboard warriors ambao hupenda kuandika maneno, sio keyboard it’s you, hautaawahi ona mtu ambaye ameendelea maishani, a businessman kama kina Chris Kirubi, Manu Chandaria, trying to bring down someone because they know the journey they have taken, so as you write those things, make sure utangali huyo jamaa useme I wish there is a way I can help them up. That’s how we grow as a society, for me it’s all about positivity, that’s how we grow. I have never seen in my life any successful person trying to bringing someone down, because they know and respect each other,” said Churchill.

In a separate tweet Mwalimu Churchill said, “One day, you will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”

Alai's allegations

The statement comes days after controversial blogger Robert Alai alleged that Churchill had not paid his comedians since November last year.

“Anyone who talks to Dan Ndambuki aka Churchill, tell him to pay the comedians. NTV has fully paid him, but because he lives a careless debt with poor financial management, comedians who provide him with content have not been paid since November 2019.” reads a tweet from Alai.

Kenyans On Twitter teamed up, asking the comedians in question to come forward and ascertain Alai’s claims or else stop tarnishing Churchill’s name with unfounded allegations.

“The platform @MwalimChurchill offers to comedians and other artists is way bigger than any amount of cash utawai lipwa pale ju baadae utaget endorsments kibao na events.I rather perform on churchill whole year without pay,doh inaweza chelewa but utalipwa tu,companies hua hivyo,” said Mulamwah.