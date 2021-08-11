Jalang'o hands over Motorcycles to Nitakufinya duo

During the handover ceremony, Musyoka said the bike would enable him to live a better life and provide for the new woman in his life.

On his part, Matendechere said he would add the new motorcycle to his list of enterprises.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Mambo ya kwenda kubeba wasichana na pikipiki utawacha sasa," Jalang'o jokingly cautioned Musyoka.

The comedian said he is yet to cast the two in a television advert but expressed hope that a deal would come through.

"When you get a chance to make a difference in people's live do it," Jalang'o said.

The motorcycle company which gifted the duo is the same one which appointed former NTV reporter Lolani Kalu as its brand ambassador.

The motorbike is a welcome gift for Matendechere who is a family man with two wives and nine children.

Musyoka will also have a relief from his tiring work in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums where he helps pull water vending carts.

Kenyan companies have discovered the benefits of using internet sensations to promote their products.

Ugali Man

Charles Odongo popularly known as the 'Ugali man’ was selected to be a brand ambassador for a local betting company after his comical video of him eating ugali went viral. He was also gifted a car among other goodies.

The most valuable aspect of viral video marketing is the ability to touch emotions on a much deeper level than in any other form of viral advertising.

Emotions like hope, inspiration, humor, shock, or even anger can trigger the seemingly rapid-fire spread of virality.

The internet and the advent of social media have greatly increased the number of viral messages in the form of memes, shares, likes, and forwards.