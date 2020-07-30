Comedian and Radio Presenter Jalang’o has offered to pay first year school fees for ex-Churchill show comedian Paul Wakimani Ogutu after telling him that the only help he needed was to go back to school.

Speaking when he appeared on Jalang’o TV, Wakimani who shared his story of getting into depression, after being sued over the death of fellow comedian Ayeiya who died in an accident from a car he was driving, said that he wanted to go back to school to study journalism.

Wakimani however, said that he had no money to pay for school fees and if there was anyone willing to help him go back to school, he wouldn’t mind paying back the money once he gets well financially.

Comedian Paul Wakimani Ogutu

“Narudi chuo pia, nataka kufanya journalism… Right now I would really like to go back to school, ndio tumecheka about it but venye nimeamua nataka kurudi chuo nikisharudi poa cha ukweli sina fee yenye sahizi kama kunaeza kuwa na msee anataka kunipeleka chuo niende tu nisome hata kama ni loan ntarudisha,” said Paul Wakimani.

Jalang’o who had hosted Wakimani on #BongaNaJalas said that he was going to pay school fees for his first year of study, and Wakimani Ogutu can continue paying his own fees from second year.

He added that he was going to speak to the Dean at Daystar University and have him registered for his course of choice, where he will attend classes in the evening and work during the day.

Jalang’o offers to pay school fees for ex-Churchill show comedian Paul Wakimani Ogutu

“Si story na loan, saa hizi mtihani imeanza Daystar tunafanya online so what I want to promise you ni, in the next intake, I’ll pay for your first year. I’ll register you and pay for your first year. Once I’ve paid for your first year, hii ingine utakuwa ukihustle ukijilipia. So you hustle during the day, jioni unaenda class,” said Jalang’o.

Read Also: Paul Wakimani Ogutu opens up on being sued for Ayeiya’s death and falling into depression