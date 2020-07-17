It is another beautiful Friday and as usual #UhondoMtaani is here to once again give you best of what you might have missed in the East African entertainment corridors.

Let’s get to it…

Azziad Nasenya to host new TV show

Actress Azziad Nasenya

Fast-rising actress Azziad Nasenya is set to host a new show dubbed ‘Concert Nyumbani’ alongside seasoned television personality Mwaniki Mageria.

Information shared by Directors of the show; Eugene Mbugua and Enos Olik, the new show will air on 9 TV stations simultaneously starting this Sunday at 2pm.

The TV stations that will be airing the show are; KTN, NTV, K24, KBC, Switch TV, Metropol TV, Y24, TV47, and PPP TV.

Concert Nyumbani is a musical show that has been put together to celebrate heroes who’ve emerged from the Corona pandemic.

“Concert Nyumbani

With the help of the @kenyafilmcommission I called together a team of some of the most talented people in Kenya to work on a documentary and musical show celebrating heroes who’ve emerged from the Corona pandemic. Concert Nyumbani, the biggest entertainment television event ever on Kenyan TV will air this Sunday 19/7/2020 at 2 p.m. simultaneously on KTN, NTV, K24, KBC, Switch TV, Metropol TV, Y24, TV47, and PPP TV.

Concert Nyumbani is produced by Documentary & Reality Television Limited and will be hosted by internet sensation @azz_iad & seasoned television personality @nikimags

It’s directed by myself, @enosolik and Kayt Kioko of Kipenz Films. The first episode of the show will have performances by; Sitawa Namwalie, @mumbipoetry, @Jaaziyah, @bensoulmusic and @h_arttheband” shared Eugene Mbugua.

Akothee on adopted son lying about being an orphan

He told me he had no one – Akothee on adopted son lying about being an orphan

Singer Akothee disclosed that the son she picked from the streets and adopted as her own Shadrack Mwita lied about being an orphan.

According to her, when they first met, Mwita told her that he had no one to go to, but as soon as he had his artificial leg fixed, his family reappeared and she was under too much pressure.

“Mission Accomplished. ❤❤❤❤Shadrack Mwita has fully recovered now🙏🏾 and can hold and carry heavy things, he can stand on his feet and fend for himself other than begging due to disability👊, he was back in the hospital APDK for 3 weeks ,to have his legs permanently fixed, which has been successfully achieved 🙏🏾 However ,I had to learn how to detach The foundation from interfering with my private life and family life🙏🏾 Shadracks Family reappeared in the picture ,and the pressure was too much for me to handle 🙏🏾.” read part of Akothee’s post.

Madam Boss said that she was shocked when her adopted son said he could not continue living in her palatial home, three days after he returned from hospital, while his family was suffering. He went ahead to ask Akothee to build a house for his grandmother.

Akothee mentioned that at this point, Mwita had become too negative and moody, and this was becoming scary for her.

She then decided to rent out a house for Mwita which she has paid a whole year’s rent as she figure’s out a business that he can do, so that he can take care of his family.

“Moving forward, Shadrack has his own rented house fully paid for a whole year 💪 I am still looking for a business that he can do , so he will help himself and meet his families demands 🙏🏾, He is still under my custody and I make sure he has food and basic needs,

" I can't continue living eating in a palace ,while my family is suffering, , as I promised my family ,that I am going to Mombasa to look for a life ,and once i am successful, I will come and change their lives too So I want mama to go and build for my grandmother a house next week ,says shadrack" 🙏🏾🙏🏾

This was a shock to me, as before this ,he started becoming very negative, Moody and this was scary to me 💪 I didn't know how to handle this , however when I met shadrack ,he told me he had no one 🙏🏾 This was 3 days after we left hospital during lockdown/ carfew 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 On the 12.6.2020 💪

I was not born to cause pain ,I was born to provide solutions. BRAVO SHADRACK 🙏🏾

what would you do, if you were in my shoes ❤❤” said Akothee.

Betty Bayo on moving in with a Man 3 weeks after they met

File image of Betty Bayo

Singer Betty Bayo disclosed that in her previous relationship, she made a mistakes from the first day and other mistakes followed.

The mother of two mentioned that she was a Christian and saved at the time, but she moved in with a man she had only known for three weeks, without even a wedding as many expected.

Betty Bayo mentioned that what she had gotten herself into was not a come we stay marriage, but a “Come we fight” situation and as things kept unfolding, she was already pregnant, not once but twice.

“In my past relationship i made mistake from day 1, followed by more than 1000 more mistakes Though I was still a Christian and still saved I moved in with a man 3 weeks after we met with no wedding or anything legal ata affidavit hakuna ,unlike the expectation of many ,nilienda come we stay sorry i mean come we fight 🤣🤣 I moved in with a man who I barely new his full mpesa names .everyday things were unfolding i dint keep the social distance I got pregnant kidogo kidogo .pregnant aaagain🤣🤣,” narrated the singer.

According to Betty Bayo, she was then forced to say that they got married in a church wedding, which was not true.

“The rest is history i was forced to say i did a wedding then was naive .. nani hapa alikula mchele ya harusi yangu,??? Did I do my wedding in Jupiter ?😎😎,one day ill give my story maybe it will help or entertain some1 somewhere ,for those saying an still in love yes it's true but in love with my future not my past if God was not a forgiving God i deserved to be in a Christian Jail ..if I dnt die of depression .high blood pressure then..i assure you am living to 100 and something years.. am vaccinated for depression #selfblogger #truthhurts #unfollow me at your own risk #ifired my English teacher I can do it💪#Godofonotherchance,” said Betty Bayo.

Ex-Churchill show comedian Paul Wakimani Ogutu sued for Ayeiya’s death, family demands Sh21 Million

Comedian Paul Wakimani Ogutu

Comedian Paul ‘Wakimani’ Ogutu has for the first time opened up on being sued for allegedly causing the death of fellow comedian Ayeiya who passed on in 2017 following a grisly road accident.

According to Ogutu, Ayeiya’s wife accused him of causing the death of their loved one, and are demanding a Sh21 million compensation.

Ogutu was the one on the steering wheel the day Ayeiya died. Others who were in the same car were actor Maina Olwenya and Ayeiya’s wife.

“After Kuzika Ayeiya we came back to Nairobi, and when we came back to Nairobi I thought that everyone understood that it was an accident kama Kawaida. So after a week or two, the wife (Ayeiya’s Wife) called me akaniambia ako na Barua yangu, so nikasema niko na shughuli kidogo nikimaliza I will come. That day sikuweza kukutana na yeye, then I met her on the second day. On that second day she was serving me a court order.

"A court order that I am supposed to pay for killing her husband. It’s not a lie what Zeddy said, ati nadaiwa Sh21 million and it’s not a lie what the bloggers said ati nadaiwa pesa by the family. The family has been constant, mimi nimejaribu sana vitu ziwork between me and the family,” said Paul Wakimani Ogutu in part.

“Wakili alinipigia simu akaniambia kuna barua yako imefika hapa na inasema Ayeiya was earning Sh300K a month. So since Ayeiya was earning Sh300K every month and he died at 31, when he is retiring, he is supposed to retire at the age of 55, so they did the math of 300K multiplied by 12 and the remaining years before he hits 55 years. Na ukiangalia court charges unaona ni lazima pia na shughulikia damages, so roughly it was heading to around Sh20.

Which I will say here right now the cases in Court I cannot talk about the case but I can share what I have received. So I am in court that is also what made me to go into depression. Case iko court ni Corona tu imesimamisha.

I don’t know if I should say the truth or what should I do but right now, ndio tulipata accident, but on the day that we unfortunately lost him ndo alikuwa amerudi Churchill show. There is a point alikuwa amebreak, so it is very wrong kwa the person who was in the car (Ayeiya’s Wife) to accuse me of that. Its Ayeiya who called me to go pick him, I was coming from my own show Ngong road, and at some point I will retrieve all those phones calls because my fans don’t have to see me as a person who can sacrifice a friend. That was a friend and that’s why ever since then nimefall out, but I hope that I will be back,” said Paul Ogutu.

Eddie Butita finally confirms relationship with Mammito

Comedian Eddie Butita finally confirms relationship with Mammito (Video)

Comedian Eddie Butita has finally confirmed that he is dating fellow comedian Eunice Wanjiru Njoki alias Mammito Eunice after many years of speculations.

Butita disclosed that indeed he is in a romantic relationship with Mammito but he could not divulge into more details about it unless they were being interviewed together.

“Yes we are dating, Lakini hizo vitu zingine zote, I can only say them if we are both of us on the same set, that is what u usually say. So, yes we are dating but for more information see posters for details," said Butita.

Asked on what attracted him to Mammito, the Trend Panelist (Butita) said; “simplicity”.

Butita’s confirmation comes days after it was said that the two love birds might be expecting their first child together.

The rumour was ignited by Butita’s act of sharing a photo of what looked like a baby shower via his Insta-stories with its details saying “It’s a human”.