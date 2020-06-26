Celebrated media personality cum comedian Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has revealed that plans are underway to launch his own TV station dubbed ‘Jalang’o TV’ days after exiting Milele FM.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Jalang’o explained that he is looking forward to expand his YouTube channel into an Online TV station that will create employment opportunities to other talent youth.

“With how the YouTube Channel is growing so fast, what if we make it even Bigger. Bonga na Jalas and the interviews that I do, becomes a segment in the YouTube Channel, then from you guys who watch and you think you have talent, we can have somebody do news, sports, comedians, Reviews. So that we can create opportunity for other people who wish to have themselves on Jalang’o TV.

"So on Jalang’o TV we have interviews, sports, music, just like a TV station always run. It will be an opportunity to give so many others youth who have talent and have always wanted to showcase themselves…so we just create a Jalang’o TV and move on. Advertisers have started coming on board…if you want us to advertise something for you so that we are able to pay salaries of those who will be presenters well and good. So that Bonga na Jalas is not just about me, it’s about all of us and we create the number one Kenya Online Television on YouTube. I will give a number where you send 1-minute clip of you doing your thing and we will put it out here and we get our Jalang’o TV hosts,” announced Jalang’o.

I'm glad you were fired- Sudi to Jalang'o

Just the other day while appearing on Bonga na Jalas, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi congratulated Jalang'o on losing his job, which he said had created a new opportunity for the comedian to grow.

"Mimi nafurahi sana vile ulifutwa kazi kwa sababu sasa utapata akili mingi. Watu wa salary huanza kufikiria ikifika mwezi kumi ndio wanahesabu siku ngapi mpaka mshahara ifike. Wachia wale wametoka shule pia wao wapate nafasi. Lakini naskia mlifutwa watu wengi sana na hiyo ni mbaya" Sudi said.

Currently, Jalang'o owns one of the fastest growing YouTube channels in Kenya with over 100K subscribers within 2 months.